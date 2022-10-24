Man caught driving with drugs in his system on two occasions, cops thousand dollar fine

A MAN who was caught on two separate occasions behind the wheel of a car while under the influence of drugs has been fined $1000.
Anthony Bruce Gould, 46, of College Road, South Bathurst, was sentenced in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on October 5 for two counts of driving with drugs in his system.
Court documents tendered for sentence said police were travelling along Lloyds Road in South Bathurst when they saw a gold Holden Commodore - driven by Gould - with a broken headlight turn right out of Hamley Street at 10.15pm on May 31 this year.
Police said they performed a U-turn and followed the vehicle, which they believed displayed characteristics of a nervous driver as it was being driven under the speed limit and did not display an indication when it turned.
Police activated their warning signals and pulled Gould over, who was subjected to an oral drug fluid test which came back positive for an illicit substance.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he submitted a second positive result for drugs, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis as cannabis.
On a separate occasion, police attached to the Bathurst Highway Patrol saw a gold Holden Commodore - driven by Gould - travel along Bant Street before it turned left into Lewis Street at 4.10pm on July 6 this year.
Police said they stopped the vehicle on Lewis Street and subjected Gould to an oral drug fluid test, which was positive for methamphetamine.
Gould was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where a second positive result for the drug was recorded.
Forensic analysis results retrieved at a later date provided a positive indication for methamphetamine and cannabis.
"I was doing good but the wheels have fallen off. I took it [drugs] a few days ago by needle," Gould said while in police custody.
In addition to the fine, Magistrate R Rabbidge disqualified Gould from driving for three months for both offences.
