Western Advocate
Court

Anthony Bruce Gould sentenced in Bathurst Local Court for two counts of driving with drugs in his system

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated October 24 2022 - 12:38am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man caught driving with drugs in his system on two occasions, cops thousand dollar fine

A MAN who was caught on two separate occasions behind the wheel of a car while under the influence of drugs has been fined $1000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.