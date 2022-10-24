Woman who threatened to bash man 'extremely ashamed' of her actions

"EXTREMELY ASHAMED."
That's how Janette Conroy, 40, of Cripps Place, Kelso, was described by her solicitor as she pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on October 5 to a charge of intimidation.
Police documents tendered to the court for sentence reveal Conroy and the victim were arguing at a Cripps Place address about 3pm on July 25 this year before the victim went to a friend's house on Rocket Street.
Whilst with the friend, the victim received a call from Conroy at 10.20pm, 20 minutes before she went to the address to confront him.
The court heard Conroy, once she entered the home, walked through the residence and began to yell at the victim, who was in the backyard.
Once outside, Conroy found a wooden plank in the yard and picked it up as she continued to threaten the victim.
"I'm going to kill you, I'm getting a car full of boys to run through the house and get you. If you go back home to [town], I'm getting you bashed before you get off the train," Conroy said to the victim.
In fear for his safety, the victim jumped over the side fence into the front yard of the Rocket Street address as Conroy walked through the house to meet the victim outside where she threatened him again before she left.
Police said they went to the Rocket Street home at 11.20pm on the same day where they spoke with the victim who provided a recorded statement.
Shortly after, police said they went to Conroy's home where she was questioned about the incident.
"I'm not gonna lie to ya ... yeah I threatened him, I told him I would bash him. Yeah I told him I would kill him. I threatened I would have boys go through his house," Conroy told police.
Conroy was given a direction by police to remain at the Cripps Place residence while an Apprehended Violence Order was created.
Ten minutes after police left the location, the victim phoned officers and said Conroy had just called him and threatened "a car full of boys was 45 minutes out" who would be going through his house.
Police said they immediately returned to Conroy's address where she confessed to making additional threats.
She was arrested and transported to Bathurst Police Station in the back of a caged police vehicle.
During sentencing in open court, Conroy's Legal Aid solicitor, Ms Dobson, told the court her client was "extremely ashamed of her behaviour".
"She was extremely distressed, emotional and angry at the time," Ms Dobson said.
Magistrate R Rabbidge noted, before placing Conroy on a 12-month conditional release order without conviction, the intimidation charge was "one of the first matters she's [Conroy] had before the court".
"You've kept your good name and I'll assure it remains," Magistrate Rabbidge said.
