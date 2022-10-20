THE Kelso industrial area could soon be home to a new gym, with a development application (DA) lodged for a site at 42 Hampden Park Road.
The DA proposes the construction of a single-storey commercial warehouse, which would be utilised as a One Strength gym, with a driveway and associated car parking to also be built on the vacant land.
One Strength is a small business in Orange and the owners are looking to expand the brand by establishing a new premises in the Bathurst area.
A One Strength gym was approved for the Tremain's Mill precinct by Bathurst Regional Council in November, 2021, but the plans have not proceeded to construction.
In the Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE), registered building designer Aaron Schumacher said the business has been in operation in Orange for several years and, in Bathurst, would increase job opportunities, boost the local economy, and provide employment opportunities.
"The expansion will provide for additional professional services to the local community and stimulate the local economy, increasing the quality of life of the local community," he said.
Should the plans be approved, the gym would operate seven days a week.
It would be open from 4am to 9pm Monday to Friday, and then 6am to 6pm on Saturdays and 6am to 4pm on Sundays.
A maximum of 38 patrons and three staff members are anticipated to be on site at any one time.
"This is only an assumption of the expected number of patrons on site during peak times, based on the maximum allowable useable space for gym equipment within the usable warehouse/gymnasium space of the building and not considered to [be] the actual numbers on site all the time," Mr Schumacher said.
Although the SoEE supports the approval of the gym, Mr Schumacher said the proposal didn't comply with the parking requirements specified in the Bathurst Development Control Plan (DCP).
A recreational facility of this size requires 60.9 car parking spaces, meanwhile the total number required under maximum warehouse (operable gymnasium area) would be 31.2 spaces.
The DA proposes to provide 27 on-site car parking areas, and it's expected a further four on-street spaces would be available on the Hampden Park Road frontage.
Mr Schumacher argued that the amount of parking proposed to be provided would be sufficient, as the building "will not be utilised to its maximum capacity".
"One Strength as a business model which focuses specifically on powerlifting and is different to typical gym operations that rely on running gym classes," he said.
"One Strength operate with large amounts of fixed powerlifting equipment that are heavy and require the use of a forklift to move throughout the building; the building will allow for a large forklift only access on the north western side of the building that accommodates for approximately 118 square metres of manoeuvring space within the building.
"This area cannot be utilised by the gym for any other use other than to manoeuvre the forklift in and out of the building, to assist in manoeuvring the large powerlifting equipment, [and] it is considered unreasonable to expect that this area should be included in car parking numbers."
He also noted the substantial size of the fixed gym equipment, which he said would reduce the maximum number of people that could be on site at any one time.
He encouraged the approval of the plans.
"The gym/fitness centre is non-obtrusive in the area and is in keeping with [surrounding] developments. There is sufficient car parking and [it's] fully compliant with accessibility," Mr Schumacher said.
"The expansion will provide for additional professional services to the local community and stimulate the local economy, increasing the quality of life of the local community. It is in the public interest to encourage local business within the community."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.