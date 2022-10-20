Western Advocate
Business

Orange-based One Strength gym lodges plans for Bathurst site

By Rachel Chamberlain
October 20 2022 - 5:30pm
One Strength is already in operation in Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman

THE Kelso industrial area could soon be home to a new gym, with a development application (DA) lodged for a site at 42 Hampden Park Road.

