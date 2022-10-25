Jail term extended for man who headbutted officer while being escorted to his cell

A MAN who was due to be released from jail this month has had his term in prison extended, after he headbutted a correctional officer while being escorted to his cell.
Jayden Conroy, 22, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on October 5 by Audio Visual Link (AVL) to assaulting an officer in execution of duty.
Court documents reveal a handcuffed Conroy was being escorted to his cell from the visitation rooms at the Bathurst Correctional Centre by the victim and another correctional officer about 9.30am on March 13 this year.
Conroy became aggressive and began to pull away from officers after he was told he would not have access to the exterior yard that day.
The court heard the victim tried to pull Conroy into the cell when he headbutted the man, as captured on CCTV footage.
Police were called a short time later who, after retrieving a statement from the victim, went to Conroy's cell where he admitted to deliberately headbutting the victim in relation to not having access to the yard because he felt it was an ongoing issue.
Conroy said he didn't know which officer he had assaulted and "didn't care with his intent to assault anyone he could", police said.
The victim - who has worked as a correctional officer for over 20 years - required treatment at Bathurst Base Hospital as a result of the assault.
Police prosecutor, Sergeant Pearce said during sentencing the assault called for a full time custodial term for Conroy, who was relocated to the South Coast Correctional Centre after the incident.
"This kind of offence calls for the need of sentence. This is among the most serious assaults for a correctional officer," Sgt Pearce said.
Magistrate R Rabbidge agreed with Sgt Pearce and said "no correctional officer should suffer a headbutt. Their work is extraordinarily tough, they're dealing with prisoners".
The court heard Conroy was due for release from prison on October 7 for a separate matter.
Conroy will be eligible for release on January 6 next year.
