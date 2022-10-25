Western Advocate
Jayden Conroy, 22, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court by Audio Visual Link to assaulting an officer in execution of duty

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated October 25 2022 - 7:34am, first published 7:00am
Jail term extended for man who headbutted officer while being escorted to his cell

A MAN who was due to be released from jail this month has had his term in prison extended, after he headbutted a correctional officer while being escorted to his cell.

