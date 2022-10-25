Magistrate tells two women to 'treat other people with respect' after AVO sparks incident

TWO women who called someone a "low life p***k" after they were told about changes to a personal Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) have fronted court.
Deborah Gaye Rayner, 51, of Boyd Street, Kelso, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on October 5 to entering enclosed land without permission, intimidation, resisting and assaulting an officer in execution of duty.
Therese Mack, 44, of Boyd Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty on the same occasion to contravening a personal AVO, intimidation and entering enclosed land without permission.
Documents presented to the court for sentence said police went to Mack's address on Boyd Street in Bathurst about 5.15pm on August 4 this year to inform her and Rayner of changes made to an AVO (personal).
After police left the location, Mack and Rayner entered the front gate of the victim's residence without the victim's permission and yelled through the screen door.
"You're nothing but a low life p***k ... come outside you dog and we will fix this," they said.
After police received a call from the victim, officers arrived at the scene at 7.17pm and approached Mack and Rayner.
"What happened tonight?" police asked Mack.
"We were just asking him outside to discuss stuff with him ... I'll kill the c***," Mack replied, according to police.
Police then spoke with Rayner, who became confrontational.
Officers said they grabbed Rayner's left arm before she picked up a plastic container and raised her right fist at police.
She then grabbed the right hand of a police officer and swung the container, which struck their chest.
She was taken to the ground by police, where she continued to resist, before she was placed in handcuffs and taken to Bathurst Police Station along with Mack.
Rayner's Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Kuan - who represented Mack for the same matter moments beforehand - said his client was "extremely remorseful for her conduct".
Magistrate R Rabbidge noted in open court that Rayner had a previous assault charge in 2011 but had gone "a significant period without offending".
Rayner was convicted and placed on a 12-month conditional release order, while Mack - who Magistrate Rabbidge said had "been a good person and not been before court before" - was placed on a six-month conditional release order without conviction.
"Treat other people with respect and dignity, and hopefully others will do the same for you," Magistrate Rabbidge said.
