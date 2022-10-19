Western Advocate
Our Business

Ribbon cut at Juniors Journey childcare centre at Eglinton

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated October 19 2022 - 1:28am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE ribbon has been cut on a new childcare centre at Eglinton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.