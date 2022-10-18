THE two best-backed runners of Monday's opening event at Tyers Park ended up leaving the rest of the field in their wake, and in the duel to the line it was favourite Johnny Dash who got the job done.
Johnny Dash ($2 favourite, Andrew Adkins) won by a length over The Impact ($2.90, Jean van Overmeire) in the Oriana Orange CG&E Maiden Plate (1,100 metres), while Hoorini ($41, Chelsea Ings) was the best of the rest a further 3.5 lengths away.
The Annabel Neasham-trained Johnny Dash had gone to victory last preparation at the Sunshine Coast and looked like in a recent runner-up trial result, and the I Am Invincible gelding enjoyed his breakthrough moment on Monday at Bathurst.
Winning jockey Andrew Adkins, who was making his first start on the three-year-old, said he had an ideal trip to the line after he wasn't quite able to reach the lead when jumping from the inside barrier.
"It was perfect. I thought I'd come out and lead but he was a little nervous in the barriers and didn't step that brilliant," he said.
"I was happy then to find that box seat once there was a little bit of speed. I was able to venture out to that three wide line coming around the corner, which was good because he doesn't have a classy dash of foot, he tends to build.
"He was really nice on the line and full of running after the winning post. He's going to go on with things now after a confidence building win."
Ostwind and Surround Step were clearly the best away from the barriers and Johnny Dash would have to settle behind the leading pair after missing the kick. Hoorini sat to the outside of Johnny Dash.
With 400 metres to go there was a two and a half length gap back to The Impact, who was within striking distance of the favourite.
Johnny Dash swept three wide around the outside of the leading pair as the field straightened for home, though he had to deal with a brief contact from Ostwind, who had drifted out on the bend.
The Impact saved ground with a rails run and began to battle Johnny Dash for the lead over the closing 200m.
Neasham's runner had too much in reserve and he was able to claim his first career win at start number five.
"He gave me a really nice ride throughout and he was full of confidence coming around the corner so I knew he'd go on with it," Adkins said.
"He handled it quite well. The horse inside him sort of ran off a little bit but that didn't bother him. I let him balance up and have the last shot at them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.