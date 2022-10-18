Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Johnny Dash runs down The Impact in Tyers Park opener for trainer Annabel Neasham

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated October 18 2022 - 4:16am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE two best-backed runners of Monday's opening event at Tyers Park ended up leaving the rest of the field in their wake, and in the duel to the line it was favourite Johnny Dash who got the job done.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.