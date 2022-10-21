St Pat's Hockey Club celebrates the 2022 season

ST Pat's Hockey Club celebrated another successful season on Saturday night, with players and supporters coming together for the club's annual presentation evening held at Panthers.
The year was a big one for the club, which not only celebrated its 85th year, but was also involved in eight of the nine grand finals held in Bathurst across the junior, women's and men's competitions.
The eight grand final sides followed on from the club qualifying both its men's and women's Central West Premier League Hockey teams for deciders.
Though not able to win either of those, it was the first time in 11 years the Saints had two Premier League teams in grand finals on the same day.
During the evening, club president Wendy Hastings spoke on the club's success, and thanked players and their families for their support throughout the year.
She also congratulated a number of individual players who have also enjoyed success this year including Jaden Ekert (Australian Men's Masters), Hannah Kable (Australian Under 21's) and Trevor Weal and Neil Howard (NSW men's masters 45's bronze medalists).
