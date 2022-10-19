Western Advocate

Got a project? Then put in an application to get a grant | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
October 19 2022 - 11:30pm
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole is encouraging community groups to apply for funding under the NSW Governments Infrastructure Grants program.

LOCAL organisations can now apply for funding to support local community projects under the NSW Government's Infrastructure Grants program.

