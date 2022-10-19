LOCAL organisations can now apply for funding to support local community projects under the NSW Government's Infrastructure Grants program.
The $12.5 million annual program supports new or upgraded facilities across sport and recreation, arts and culture, disaster readiness and community infrastructure.
This is a great chance for local organisations to seek funding for a project to provide long-term tangible benefits to the community.
Infrastructure Grants can fund construction, alteration, renovation, completion and fit-out of buildings and community infrastructure.
Types of projects funded include new or upgraded sportsgrounds, museums, theatres, homeless shelters and evacuation centres.
These projects are all about creating resilient, healthy and connected communities, promoting participation in sport, recreation and arts, and boosting social inclusion and disaster resilience.
Since 2015, the NSW Government has funded more than 560 community projects worth $85 million under the Infrastructure Grants program.
Funding under the program is made possible by the Clubgrants Category 3 program, which re-invests profits from registered clubs' gaming machines into community projects.
The current round of funding closes on Monday, October 31. For more details, visit www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/responsible-gambling-grants
THE recent National Centre for Vocational Education and Research (NCVER) report shows NSW continues to lead the nation, with more apprentices and trainees than any other state or territory.
There are more than 115,000 apprentices and trainees in training across the state.
It's great to see the number of apprentices and trainees continuing to grow across the state off the back of the NSW Government's record investment in skills and training.
Across the board, the number of people commencing and completing apprenticeships and traineeships is up, which is further strengthening the pipeline of skilled and job-ready workers in our state.
The report also reveals that over the past two years, NSW has recorded a 42 per cent increase in apprenticeship and traineeship commencements. For females alone, commencements are up 59 per cent.
The NSW Government is removing barriers to vocational education and training for young people through unprecedented investments in fee-free training and programs like the Educational Pathways Program and Careers NSW.
The NSW Government's record $3.1 billion investment in skills and training in the budget will further turbocharge the take-up of vocational education and training, securing a brighter future for people in NSW.
Reforms to the HSC and ATAR will also increase the take-up of vocational education and training, by significantly expanding the education and employment pathways available to young people.
