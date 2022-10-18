Western Advocate
Vipers record a clean sweep against Panorama Platypi in Western Women's Rugby League

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated October 18 2022 - 5:02am, first published 12:00am
Vipers have arrived, and in dominant fashion. Hosting Panorama Platypi in round three of the Western Women's Rugby League, Vipers completed their first clean sweep for the season with all five grades recording wins.

