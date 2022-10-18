Road crews will be on a mission on the Mitchell Highway

TRANSPORT for NSW is planning months of roadworks on the Mitchell Highway as it speeds up repairs to rain-ravaged surfaces.
The work has started this week at Vittoria, between Bathurst and Orange.
Motorists have been asked to be advised of changed traffic conditions in a number of locations for what Transport for NSW says is "essential road maintenance".
"Following the recent heavy rain and prolonged poor weather across the Central West, Transport for NSW is engaging multiple road crews across the region to expedite the works which include repairing the road with asphalt patching and resurfacing to provide a smoother and safer surface for all road users," it said in a media release on Tuesday afternoon.
It says work will be carried out during both the day and night.
Day shifts will be from Monday to Friday between 6am and 6pm, and night shifts will be from 6pm to 6am.
The locations for the night work are:
The location for day works is:
Transport for NSW says traffic control will be in place during the work "with intermittent stopping and reduced speed limits in some areas" and it is asking drivers to plan their trip, follow the directions of signs and traffic control, and allow additional travel time.
Bathurst Regional councillor and long-time driving instructor Warren Aubin said this week that he had driven from Bathurst to Dubbo and back recently and it was the worst driving experience he had ever had.
"There are so many potholes, it is so dangerous: you have cars and trucks going on the wrong side of the road," he said.
"I was experiencing cars and trucks come over the centre line while we were approaching. It's a huge accident waiting to happen. It was horrible, and the worst drive I've ever had."
