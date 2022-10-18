Western Advocate

Transport for NSW planning 'essential road maintenance' at number of Mitchell Highway locations

Updated October 18 2022 - 5:07am, first published 5:02am
Road crews will be on a mission on the Mitchell Highway

TRANSPORT for NSW is planning months of roadworks on the Mitchell Highway as it speeds up repairs to rain-ravaged surfaces.

