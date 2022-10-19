Western Advocate
Luke Gillmer manages to reach finish line in second Ironman World Championships attempt after battling heatstroke

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated October 19 2022 - 3:12am, first published 12:00am
THE oppressive heat and humidity at Kona's World Ironman Championships has ended the race of many a competitor but Bathurst's Luke Gillmer battled through to still finish his second attempt on the famous Hawaii course.

