CATHERINE McNamara has combined her love of theatre with working in the disability sector to create a fun weekly class, encouraging participants to learn new skills and build confidence.
Meaning 'be visible, be present', the Compareo program is held at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) every Tuesday, and focuses on drama games and skills.
Ms McNamara said everyone has their different strengths and it's great to watch them develop new skills and improve the ones they have.
"Everyone has their unique strength in this group," she said.
"We have some incredible dancers. Holly is a really amazing singer, her ear is so incredible. Denley is very confident and has very clear vision of where she wants to go.
"My dream for these young women is we can make shows but they get paid for that as well, I want it to be a professional thing. It's not just about passing the time, it's aspiring, working and building skills."
The group is practicing and perfecting their skills so they can perform on stage for an audience.
Ms McNamara said she's hoping the show will take place at the end of next year, giving everyone something to look forward to.
One of the participants, Denley Hulands, said she's been coming to the classes since they began and she loves them, especially the acting side of things.
And for Phoebe Bucknell, the dancing activities are her favourite because that's how she likes to express herself.
The classes run from 12:30pm to 2:30pm every Tuesday and the more the merrier is the motto.
"We welcome any young person who has a disability and an interest in dance or drama to join," Ms McNamara said.
"I think there's interest out there, it's just about spreading the word ... People can register their interest by calling BMEC."
Ms McNamara thanked the entertainment centre for the incredible support and is looking forward to seeing the participants grow and expand their skills.
