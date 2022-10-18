The biggest little club in the west sure knows how to put on a show when it comes down to competitive tennis.
It didn't disappoint last Saturday in the opening round of the spring competition, with the players continuing to produce quality tennis.
Match Conveynor. 'Iron lady' Allyson Schumacher, believes this year's spring competition will be a competition to remember.
"The teams are handicapped well, we have the tall poppy players that could be brought down a peg or two by the up-and-coming young guns, and we have 'Slugger' Bullock trying to win his record breaking seventh grand final trophy. Its definitely going to turn heads," she said.
The first match was a close match between teams Queen Anne's and Drop Ins, with the latter winning a close match seven sets to five.
The star player in this match was no doubt Sebastian Honeyman, as he was the only player of the 10 on the court, and the only player of all the 20 players who played on the day, to win all of his four sets: 6-4, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.
This was a very impressive display from a young gun who will be a big danger player come finals time.
Drop Ins' Kurt Booth and Kath Wilkinson battled on gamely all day, winning two sets.
The second match was a win for Team Chesterfields of Matt Tree, Schumacher, Robert Mack, Judy Smith and Toko Tari over Team Grandfathers of Jason Molkentin, Adrian Hotham, Brian Dwyer, Leo Meares and Andrew Howarth.
The star player in this match was Chesterfields' Matt Tree, who won three sets 7-6, 6-1, 6-1.
Well folks, what a bumper start to this years Andrew Tree Upholstery spring competition. The best is yet to come.
After tennis, the players, families and friends enjoyed a trivia night held at the Eglinton Tennis Club.
It was a fabulous night had by all who attended.
A huge thank you to Schumacher for organising the event, to Libby and Graeme Stapleton for cooking some exquisite dishes for everyone, and to all the helpers on the night that contributed in making the event a huge success.
We cannot thank you enough. Bravo guys.
