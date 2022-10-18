Glimpses of sunny weather gets Bathurst bowlers back on greens

By the Bowling Shark
With the continuing rain fall around there were a couple of days where the social bowlers didn't go out and brave the conditions, who would have other than race goers. The state pairs were held at the club on Saturday with several Majellan players going for glory. This is how the week rolled:
Tuesday 11 October 2022
Rink nine: Terry Chifley, Colin Pickstone and Brian Hope were up 14-0 by the 8th against Robert Raithby, Ron Hogan and Terry Burke. From there Team Hope were in the box seat and went onto win 26-14.
Rink 10: John Bosson, Jim Clark and Mick Sewell had a battle on their hands against Mick Burke, Paul Jenkins and Noel Witney. With nothing between the teams and level scores on the second last end (22-all), one team came out on top, Team Witney winning 23-22.
Rink 11: Peter Ryan, Bill Mackie and Garry Cameron fell short of the mark against Terry Clark, Peter Phegan and Des Sanders. Team Sanders took the lead from the 8th (8-5) and went on to win by seven points 24-17.
Rink 12: Bryce Peard, Peter Hope and Max Elms never saw the lead against Jake Shurmer, Peter Zylstra and Tim Pickstone. Team Pickstone dominated the lead from the opening end and went on to win 22-13.
Rink 13: Josh Robertson, Trevor Sharpham and Allan Clark opened the scoring against Peter Drew, Ron McGarry and Paul Galvin. Unfortunately for Team Clark that was the only time they saw the lead, Team Galvin winning 18-12.
Wednesday 12 October 2022
Rink 10: Val Zylstra and Noel Witney were up 17-7 by the 12th against Liz Draper and Jocelyn Ballard. Team Witney continued to dominate the match and went on win 24-9.
Rink 11: Beryl Flanagan, Robyn Stenhouse and Peggy McIntosh had a battle on their hands against Sally Colebatch, merl Stephens and Robyn Adams with level scores on the 11th (9 all). From there Team McIntosh pulled ahead and went on to win 19-15.
Rink 12: Betsy Thornberry (swing bowler), Maureen Taylor and Ron McGarry were too good for Betsy Thornberry, Anne Pickstone and Mary Hayes. Team McGarry were up by 10 points by the 13th (15-5) and held the lead to win 20-7.
Saturday 15 October 2022
Rink nine: Terry James, Max Elms and Mick Nobes had to play catch-up against Peter Zylstra, Ted Parker and John Hobson who were 6-1 up by the 3rd. Team Nobes kicked into gear and took the lead from the 10th and won the match 23-19.
Rink 10: Terry Clark (swing bowler), John Toole and Josh Robinson were level on the 8th (7 all) and again on the 16th (14 all) against Terry Clark, Peter Hope and Andrew Moffatt. Team Robinson went on to take control of the match and win 20-19.
Rink 11: Greg Hallett, Tim Pickstone and Noel Witney were behind the opposition of Kerry Connors, Geoff Thorn and John Finlay. It took 6 ends for Team Witney to find the lead and they held onto it until the very end to win 19-13.
Rink 12: Peter Martin, Daryl Shurmer and Ron McGarry were 4 all after the 6th against John Bosson, Ron Hogan and Greg Quartly-Scott. From there Team Quartly-Scott took the lead and again held it to the end to win 28-19.
The Majellan Bowling Club held the Reserve State Pairs and there were teams from Orange City, Wallerawang, Lithgow Workers Club and Oberon.
The Team of Jeff Adams and Hugh Brennan failed to gain any significance as they lost both their matches against Wallerawang and Lithgow Workers Club.
The Team of Trevor Sharpham and Allan Clark however made head way with a couple of good wins.
A big thankyou goes out to the Majellan Club volunteers who assisted on the day, especially Leonie McGarry for running the bar and Mick Sewell for being the Umpire and controlling body for the day.
A reminder to all members that the AGM will be held this Sunday 23 October at the Club from 11:00am onwards.
That wraps up another week at the Majellan, so until next week be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
The weather hasn't been kind lately, but we did manage to play on Wednesday and Saturday.
Social Bowls Wednesday 12th October
Game one, rink 16: John Archer and John Martin had a good middle section of the game going from 5-4 in the seventh to 17-5 in the thirteenth in their game against Ray Noonan and Joe Young. They then cleaned up all but two ends to finish the game as winners on 24-9.
Game two, rink 17: Alby Homer and Ian Shaw had no trouble seeing off Norm Hayes and Paul Rodenhuis on their way to a 30-11 win. Norm and Paul were close after eight ends with the score on 8-7, but from there, Alby and Ian had full control.
Game three, rink 18: Pat Duff and James Nau had a good 19-15 win over Jack Smith and Wayne Bensley. Jack and Wayne were level on 5-all after six ends then in front 11-7 after ten ends. Pat and James equalised on 12-all after 14 ends, then held off the challenge to the end.
Game four, rink 19: Denis Oxley led his team of Trevor Kellock and Bruce Rich to a 28-22 win over Ken Fulton, Phil Murray and Robert Keady. Ken's team were early leaders, but Denis' side came good with a strong run to lead 19-8 after the thirteenth end. It was Kenny's team's turn to add some shots and took the lead 21-19. A six for Denis' team in the nineteenth end sealed the win.
Socials Saturday 15th October
A beautiful sunny afternoon made for very pleasant playing conditions on green number four.
Game one, rink 15: Susie Simmons and James Nau playing against Mick Hall and Chris Stafford. Mick and Chris held the lead from the start until the sixteenth end when Susie and James started to catch up. From 18-13 down, Susie and James went to 20-18 up. It was still close until Susie and James scored a five in the last end for a 25-19 win.
Game two, rink 16: Bryan Bromfield and Luke Dobbie had a convincing win over Alby Homer and Paul Reece. Alby and Paul had no answer as Brommy and Luke powered their way through the game. From 14-2 after nine ends, to 20-3 after thirteen, the game was called with the score on 27-7 after eighteen ends.
Game three, rink 17: A ten-shot margin in favour of Norm Hayes, Annette McPherson and Jim Grives resulted when they played the team of Ian Shaw, Jack Smith and Bruce Rich. Ian and Co were away to a good start, having equal scores on 5-, 12- and 13-all. After the twelfth end, Norm's team scored well, including a six, to finish the game on 28-18.
Game four, rink 18: Mick Simmons, Paul Rodenhuis and Barry McPherson defeated the team of Bob Lindsay, Ian Schofield and Flynn Armstrong 24-11. Mick's team had seven shots on the board before Bob's team fired off a few singles. Mick, Paul and Barry kept in front although Bob, Ian and Flynn got close with the score on 13-10. A seven in the last end for Mick's side closed the game.
Game five, rink 19: Alex Birkens and Trevor Kellock were never troubled on their way to a 27-18 win over Denis Oxley and Joe Young. After the eleventh end, they led 12-3; after sixteen ends, it was 22-9. Denis and Joe closed the gap to four shots with the score of 22-18 after nineteen ends, but Alex and Trevor claimed the win with another five shots in the last two ends.
Game six, rink 20: A close game was held between the teams of Ray 'Shorty' Noonan with John McDonagh and Grant Brunton against Garry Hotham, Arch Ledger and Louise Hall. Shorty's team had five shots after two ends when Garry's side added fifteen shots in the next five ends. After fourteen ends the score stood at 17-12 in favour of Garry's team. Shorty's team hit the front and led 23-18 after eighteen ends; Garry's side scored four shots in the last three, failing by a shot.
Bathurst Real Estate Juniors
Nolan and Chris Stafford drew 5-all against Flynn Armstrong and Paul Rodenhuis in a short game of six ends. Nolan and Chris scored first with a single. Flynn and Paul equalled, then passed them to lead 4-1. A couple of twos had the Staffords in front, but Flynn and Paul equalised with a single in the last end.
