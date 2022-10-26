ANDREW Robinson is a jack of all trades, and now he has all the equipment to ensure that you can be too.
Following the success of his first business; ARC Transport and Freight, which he established during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Robinson felt it was time to start another venture.
"So I originally started with a transport business, mainly because I was bored on my days off from work and I was just looking for something to do ... and that took off pretty quickly," he said.
"Then I found myself getting bored again and having dramas trying to get equipment in town, so I thought 'oh why not go for that little market and see if I can start something else?'"
This is when he decided to establish 'ARC Equipment Hire', which has now been open for just over a month, and acts as a one-stop tools and machinery rental shop servicing Bathurst, Orange, Lithgow and surrounds.
ARC equipment hire can provide anything needed for DIY projects including law and garden care, home renovations and construction.
"We have ride on mowers, push mowers, lawn aerators, log splitters, stump grinders, high power pressure washers, post-hole diggers, cement mixers, we're going to have excavators soon, petrol powered wheelbarrows, pretty much anything, if there's enough demand for it, I'll get it," he said.
Since launching this business approximately one-month ago, Mr Robinson has already seen a resounding demand for equipment.
"It's flat-out, I've had to double all of my equipment within the first month and I've done numerous trips to Sydney to pick it up," he said.
According to Mr Robinson, this demand can be attributed to the spirit of the Bathurst community, and their desire to support the local bloke.
"I know there's a couple of bigger places in town that do the seem kind of thing, but people seem to like to stick with the small businesses a bit more and people are very supportive," he said.
"The amount of mates I've met through all this kind of stuff and networking through that kind of word-of-mouth thing ... and businesses in town I do transport and stuff for that I've just met through word-of-mouth, and they've become good mates of mine."
Though for Mr Robinson, having the ability to supply the people of Bathurst with anything needed for a project is something that he is passionate about, the ability to be his own boss, and productively manage his time between two businesses, being a coal miner and a father of a one-month old is his main drive.
"I like being my own boss, not having the pressure of having to perform for someone else, rather than perform for myself, and knowing that If I stuff up, it's on me, rather than it being on anyone else, I like that responsibility," he said.
"I like the challenge, I like doing planning and advertising and all that kind of thing and trying to get my name out there, and I like having a brand that I can call my own."
ARC Equipment hire is available online via the ARC website, or the Facebook and Instagram sites.
