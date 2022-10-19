Western Advocate

Bathurst looking at 60 to 80 millimetres over the next week

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated October 19 2022 - 12:39am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The low level bridge mid-last month, over the Bathurst 1000 weekend and late last week.

A FLOOD watch for the Macquarie River at Bathurst is still in place but has been downgraded as Weatherzone says the city is facing "at least a week of rain, maybe longer".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.