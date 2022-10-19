A FLOOD watch for the Macquarie River at Bathurst is still in place but has been downgraded as Weatherzone says the city is facing "at least a week of rain, maybe longer".
The Bureau of Meteorology said the river at Bathurst was a chance of a minor to moderate flood when it put out an initial flood watch (early advice for possible flooding) on Monday afternoon.
An update from the bureau, however, says only minor flooding is considered a possibility at this stage.
Regardless, sunny weather is going to be in short supply as a low pressure system brings wet weather to the state and is then followed by another rain-bearing system on the weekend.
"The totals are looking like 60 to 80 millimetres during the next week - from now to Tuesday evening," Weatherzone meteorologist James Rout said of Bathurst.
"It could be up to 100mm; it just depends on whether thunderstorms come through."
Thunderstorms are most likely for Bathurst on Friday, he said, but they are a possibility each day.
READ ALSO:
He said rain was a possibility for Bathurst today (Wednesday, October 19), but was more likely to start overnight and into Thursday morning.
The Macquarie at Bathurst was 1.04 metres just after 10am on Wednesday - almost four metres below the peak reached during moderate flooding over the recent Bathurst 1000 weekend.
As of Wednesday morning, the Macquarie was at the minor flood level at Narromine (6.3m) and the major flood level at Warren (9.42m).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.