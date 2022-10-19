Australian Prototypes Series added to Bathurst International's schedule

THE Bathurst International's global relevance has been increased with confirmation that the Australian Prototypes Series will compete at Mount Panorama.
Although the event will be a non-points paying event, it does provide the first opportunity for these bespoke sportscars will take on the Mountain in what has been tagged the 'Bathurst Sportscar Challenge'.
It is expected a grid of more than 30 sportscars will contest the inaugural event as part of the Bathurst International, with as many as seven manufacturers competing representing six countries.
UK-based manufacturers Wolf and Juno lead the entry, with Australian-based West, US-sourced Stohr, the Italian Wolf and the eye-catching Praga from the Czech Republic.
A regular on the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships program for six seasons, the Australian Prototype Series caters for a wide variety of open or closed top sportscars built to CN and 2A Prototypes, 2C Supersports, Radical SR8, 6SR and SR3 models.
Local interest has been strong for the event, but also there has been a steady stream of international competitors keen to take the opportunity to sample the Mount Panorama circuit for the first time.
The Bathurst Sportscar Challenge will see three races over the weekend, with practice and qualifying to be held on Friday, followed by races one and two on Saturday, followed by the final race on Sunday morning.
"It's a diverse field of cars featuring everything from normally aspirated to turbo-charged units and motorcycle engines," Australian Prototype Series CEO Adam Brook said.
"We have the full range of two cylinder power to four, six and eight cylinder engines. There are open and closed cockpit cars, all with different aero packages, so it should make for quite exciting racing.
"The Radicals will be part of the Bathurst Sportscar Challenge, and they have raced there in the past. We've looked at what they have done and have really set the temperature for what we expect.
"We are expecting our leading competitors to be around the 2m05s to 2m07s mark. And around Bathurst, that's honking."
The Bathurst Sportscar Challenge replaces S5000 as the seventh and final racing class at the Bathurst International.
Headlining the bill is the season finale for TCR Australia, a three-hour event for the GT World Challenge Australia, the marquee Trans Am 100, Touring Car Masters, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge and the concluding event for the Australian Production Cars.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.