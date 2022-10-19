Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Australian Prototypes Series added to Bathurst International's schedule

Updated October 19 2022 - 3:44am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Bathurst International's global relevance has been increased with confirmation that the Australian Prototypes Series will compete at Mount Panorama.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.