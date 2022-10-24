IT'S one of the oldest traditions in the world but Halloween is only just starting to really take off in Bathurst.
Cyndi Walker can't express how much she loves the atmosphere on Halloween, and how happy it makes everyone who joins the fun.
Five years ago, Ms Walker started a private Facebook group where people could share their interest in participating in the trick or treating activities around town.
What began as a Facebook page with around 50 members has grown rapidly, with over 1,500 people now in the 'Bathurst Trick or Treat List of Houses Participating in Bathurst' group.
"Each year it's just going up by the hundreds ... it's just becoming bigger and bigger and it's really exciting," Ms Walker said.
"The kids absolutely love dressing up, adults love decorating their houses, it's such an awesome atmosphere."
Ms Walker said it wasn't until she had children that she really started getting into the Halloween spirit.
With two young boys, the family enjoy dressing up each year and trick or treating with friends around Bathurst.
Residents looking to participate in the Halloween festivities can register their address privately with Ms Walker, who then creates a list of streets to visit in the different estates around town.
The list is made available to group members on the morning of Halloween and a hard copy will be available at Cosventure in George Street.
The local costume store also sponsors a prize for a competition the group runs.
Information about the competition will be posted to the group.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: Bathurst Business Awards 2022 honour roll
This year, Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, and the group will be trick or treating from 4pm, after school hours, until 9pm.
Ms Walker is excited to see everyone dressed up and really embracing the occasion.
"Some of the costumes are just amazing, some people spend weeks making their own costume," she said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: Business inquiries drive council's plan to extend Kelso industrial area
For those looking to make a weekend of it, Lithgow's Halloween event is returning to the main street after two years of being run online during COVID.
The Lithgow event runs on Saturday, October 29, from 4pm to 9pm and will feature live music, a street parade, market stalls and amusement rides.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.