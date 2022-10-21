THE 2022 Mitchell Conservatorium scholarship winners will be showcasing all they have learned during the year at a special concert on Saturday, October 22.
The concert will commence at 3pm at the Walshaw Hall on Church Street, and will see performances from 13 of this year's scholarship winners.
Executive director of the Mitchell Conservatorium Andrew Smith said that the Scholarship Winners Concert is an opportunity for members of the community to see what the conservatorium is all about.
"You're seeing the best of what we do. Essentially what the Mitchell Conservatorium stands for is music education and development of the students," he said.
"Essentially the concert is a showcase of what they [the students] have learnt over the last 12 months, and an opportunity for our sponsors to come and see what they've actually paid for, so we invite the sponsors along, and of course it's a great opportunity for the parents to see what they're also contributing in terms of their own children's success."
The concert will feature a variety of different acts, from students ranging in ages and skill levels, with each scholarship winner performing a solo piece varying in length from around three-minutes, up to eight-minutes long.
"The range of skills and knowledge of the students varies. We have some students who are doing HSC level, who are fairly experienced performers, and then we've got some younger kids," Mr Smith said.
"We've got piano, we'll have flute, voice, clarinet, harp and ukulele."
The afternoon will also allow performers the opportunity to seek out any guidance or feedback regarding their music piece, and will also be an opportunity to have a fun day out with the family.
"There's going to be a lot of people there that can give advice ... you can chat and discuss, and if people want, they can ask for advice on their performance or critiques, or ask about lessons," he said.
"It will be a fun afternoon; play some music, listen to some music."
Cost to enter the concert is only a gold coin donation, and according to Vivienne Galvin, the corporate services manager at the Mitchell Conservatorium, the entertainment value will be worth more than its weight in gold.
"What more would you want to do on a Saturday afternoon for a gold coin donation?" she said.
