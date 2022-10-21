Western Advocate

Mitchell Conservatorium is showcasing the 2022 scholarship winners at a special concert

By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 21 2022 - 4:32am, first published 3:30am
Andrew Smith and Vivienne Galvin welcome anyone and everyone to the Mitchell Conservatorium 2022 Scholarship Winners Concert. Picture by Alise McIntosh

THE 2022 Mitchell Conservatorium scholarship winners will be showcasing all they have learned during the year at a special concert on Saturday, October 22.

