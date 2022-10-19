Bathurst set to play host to Central West Mountain Bike Interclub Series finale

BATHURST will be playing host to the big finale of the 2022 Central West Mountain Bike Interclub Series this Saturday as riders get their last chance to claim points for the year.
The last round of the series at the Bathurst Mountain Bike Club will see more than 100 riders from across the Central West and Western Sydney descend on the Bathurst trails to test their skill, endurance and grit against the course and each other over a three-hour cross country shootout.
With a few of the rounds being cancelled this year due to rain, including the most recent event at Dubbo, the overall title will go right down to the wire.
Paul McAlpine, president of the Bathurst MTB Club, expects a great level of competition to take place this Saturday.
"We are expecting a lot of very serious riders to hit the trails here this weekend and some extremely competitive riding" he said.
"The course we have set will test every single rider out there, it features some really technical climbs, tight turns, grippy berms and very fast downhills. Riders can expect to be tested at every turn and at every jump for that matter.
"Mountain biking is a great sport for all members of the family, and while there are some pretty serious men and women riding, there are classes for all levels and ages including juniors."
The Interclub Series is organised collaboratively between Bathurst, Orange, Dubbo, Central Tablelands and the Western Sydney Mountain Bike Clubs.
Bathurst MTB Club committee member Chris McCulloch said it's been nice to see more competitive racing popping up.
"We saw a big ramp up with people getting on bikes during COVID. This is round six coming up for this competition, and ... we've been seeing some great numbers, especially when you consider it's just a bunch of organised community groups coming together," he said.
"It was a competition that was originally started up by a few guys from different clubs who knew each other and said 'Hey, we should start a comp up' and here we are.
"Bathurst is a course with some great, fast, sweeping trails with a great mix of cross country and downhill trails. There's technical features like rock drops, jumps and some wooden ramps plus plenty of good natural terrain."
The action on the trails gets underway at 1pm this Saturday.
