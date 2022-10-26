Mary MacKillop Today can help you face and overcome financial fears

THE Mary MacKillop Today Financial Inclusion program began almost 25 years ago and has grown to cover the areas of greatest need across regional NSW and now Australia.
The program includes:
Financial Literacy workshops: Education gives people the tools to escape agonising cycles of economic hardship.
No Interest Loan Schemes: With Mary MacKillop Today's loans, there is no interest paid or no fees paid. NILS loans are designed for Centrelink recipients and low-income earners and can help people purchase essentials items such as appliances, furniture, education, medical, car repairs and rego. Up to $1500 can be borrowed.
NILS4Vehicles loans are also designed for low-income earners to have the opportunity to purchase reliable transport right away, such as a car, motorbike, or mobility scooter. Loans are from $2000 to $5000 paid off in up to four years.
We can help with applications for Energy - Accounts Payment Assistance (EAPA) to get support paying gas and electricity bills during a time of crisis. In NSW, residents who are experiencing a short-term financial crisis can apply for EAPA over the phone or face to face with us.
We can also provide financial education as a Work and Development Order (WDO) activity, helping people experiencing financial hardship to pay their fines, improving their financial situation all while also building their skills. The program is flexible and can be done as individual or group sessions, online or face to face.
Contact us Monday to Friday between 9am and 2pm on 6331 2010.
