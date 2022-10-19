Western Advocate
Bathurst Tennis Centre enjoys chance to host Open and Junior National Tennis Tournament

Updated October 19 2022 - 4:05am, first published 4:00am
TOP level tennis made its way recently to the Bathurst Tennis Centre with the hosting of the Open and Junior National Tennis Tournament, where home city players performed admirably against strong competition.

