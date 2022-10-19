TOP level tennis made its way recently to the Bathurst Tennis Centre with the hosting of the Open and Junior National Tennis Tournament, where home city players performed admirably against strong competition.
The open men's singles event would have been one of the strongest standards on record, with players who formerly boasted past ATP rankings taking part.
It was Jay Andrijic who took out the title, defeating the number two seed Daniel Jankoski 6-4, 3-6, 10-5 in an entertaining match.
Andrijic has had a nine year absence from tournament tennis due to a number of injuries and one of his last visits to Bathurst was as a 14-year-old, where he defeated Nick Kyrgios in a junior national event.
The open women's singles winner was Chevonne Van Rensburg, who defeated top seed Charliegh Fay in another match that went down to a super tiebreaker, 4-6, 7-5, 10-6.
It was the highest level event to take place at the Bathurst venue since COVID-19 rocked the competitive landscape.
Bathurst Tennis Centre manager Andrew Mitton said it was an exciting occasion to see some of Australia's most exciting players in the city.
"It was a high standard event with good entries and we had at least 20 Bathurst players competing. To get a large number of home players, and a lot of brand new players having great results, is a great achievement," he said.
"In the open we had a couple of older players involved and they had some great results. Some of those players were ex-ATP players. We had Jurek Stasiak playing, and he was a top 200 player in the world at one stage."
Bathurst players also performed well throughout the tournament with top junior Jeorge Collins making it through to the open men's semi-final, losing to the number two seed in a tight match.
He also backed it up by being the runner-up in the open men's doubles.
Matt Stewart and Gabriella Mitton both won the A grade singles events and Christian Dowling and Alex Mitton took out the A grade doubles.
In the junior matches Bathurst players were prominent in many events which demonstrates the high standard the city is producing in tennis.
Savannah Auvaa took out the 10 years double by winning the girls singles and doubles events.
She was partnered with another Bathurst player, the talented and recent 10 years girls Country Championships singles winner, Addison Sense.
Bridie Worthy won the 12 years girls singles consolation title, Esther Wong (16s) and Ella Harris (14s) being runner-up in their events.
Another talented local, Chloe Brasier, won the 16 years Doubles title with Gunnedah's Mia Wilkinson.
They defeated two other talented Bathurst locals, Wong and Sarah Edwards, in the final.
"Matt and Alex did really well to reach the doubles semi and lose to the eventual winners," Mitton said.
"We haven't had anything as big as this tournament since COVID started. Hopefully we can keep seeing more of these tournaments."
The next National Open and Junior event held at the Bathurst Tennis Centre will be over December 16 to 20.
The Bathurst Tennis centre will also be hosting the State 10s Teams event across this Saturday and Sunday.
"That's going to feature 12 teams of boys and 12 teams of girls, each featuring the best players from across the state," Mitton said.
"From all reports, the NSW metro teams have all the top 10 in the entire state competing. It's going to be a very high-level event."
