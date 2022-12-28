MUSIC has been at the heart of Andrew Smith's life for more than 40 years.
And he doesn't see that changing any time soon.
During those 40 years, Mr Smith has had experience as a performing musician, a music teacher, band director, music arranger and music administrator.
"I've been involved in the music industry pretty much since I was 15 and I'm 55," he said.
"It's everything. It's been my entire life."
As well as Mr Smith being directly involved in the music industry in a professional capacity, music is also why he was able to fall in love and start a family.
"I met my wife in a musical I was playing in, called Annie," he said.
Since then, Mr Smith and his wife have had two children, both of whom have gone on to develop the same love and appreciation for music as their father.
"My two children ... they started off in kindy music ... back in about 2002, and they went on to have fairly successful high school careers in music," he said.
Though his children did not follow in their father's footsteps by developing careers in the music industry, Mr Smith is thankful for their musical upbringing, and directly attributes music to the success they have achieved in their adult lives.
"Music creates good citizens; any study would suggest that if you study a musical instrument, it helps in so many cognitive functions," he said.
"The cognitive functions to actually play an instrument, to play with other people, to think about that and communicate with them through the music, as well as the manual dexterity to do all of that at the same time is really, incredibly good for your brain and your cognitive functions.
"Neither of my children have gone on to have musical careers, but the things that they did have helped them."
Mr Smith was the head of the creative arts faculty at Denison College, Bathurst High campus for 17 years and spent 20 years at the college as a classroom music teacher.
During this time, he was able to work directly with both of his children.
"I've worked with both of my kids and that was fantastic. I was head of music at Bathurst High for 20-odd years, so I ran the bands there and I worked with my kids in that band. It was great," he said.
Since moving on from Bathurst High, Mr Smith has been appointed to the position of the executive director of the Mitchell Conservatorium.
"Essentially, what the Mitchell Conservatorium stands for is music education, and hopefully inspiring the students to go on and continue with it," he said.
"I think it's the central hub of the musical community in Bathurst, really."
This is a role that is incredibly fitting for Mr Smith as he is already well known in the Bathurst community for his work in the music industry.
"I'm more than approachable. People approach me on the street ... because they know who I am," he said.
Though his profile in Bathurst means that anonymity is unlikely for Mr Smith, he wouldn't have it any other way, as he feels music is something that creates lasting connections.
"It brings people together. It's like sitting down to a good meal with your family," he said.
