Western Advocate
Our People

With 40 years' industry experience, Andrew Smith is a face of Bathurst music

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated December 29 2022 - 10:46am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Smith at his desk at the Mitchell Conservatorium. Picture by Alise McIntosh

MUSIC has been at the heart of Andrew Smith's life for more than 40 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.