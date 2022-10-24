Western Advocate

Labor won't be taking on Coalition's Bathurst medical training hub pre-poll promise

October 24 2022 - 7:00am
Shadow minister for regional health Andrew Gee and Assistant Minister for Rural and Regional Health Emma McBride.

A REGIONAL medical student training hub at Bathurst, proposed by the federal Coalition before this year's May poll, is set to remain only as a pre-election promise from the vanquished side.

