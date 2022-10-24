A REGIONAL medical student training hub at Bathurst, proposed by the federal Coalition before this year's May poll, is set to remain only as a pre-election promise from the vanquished side.
The new Albanese Government, though, has emphasised its determination to attract and retain more health workers to rural and regional Australia.
Bathurst's federal member Andrew Gee, who is now shadow minister for regional health for the Opposition, last week said the Albanese Government was being tight-lipped about whether a $3.9 million commitment made by the former Coalition government for three Regional Training Hubs would appear in the October Budget papers.
One of those hubs was to have been set up in Bathurst through Western Sydney University.
Mr Gee said the hubs were to have featured "highly skilled academic and administration teams" who would provide medical students and doctors "with expert information and advice on rural medicine career pathways".
As well, they would have supported current supervisors of clinical training, assisted health services to obtain accreditation for new training positions, and helped local medical practitioners to become clinical supervisors, he said.
"I call on the new government and the new Health Minister to confirm that the Bathurst Regional Training Hub will be supported and funded in the upcoming budget," Mr Gee said.
A Nationals media release in May 2022, in the last couple of weeks before the federal election, said a re-elected Morrison-Joyce Government would establish the Regional Training Hub in the Bathurst region.
The media release said the Bathurst-based hub would not only support the Bathurst area, but also allow Western Sydney University (WSU) to support medical students in the WSU-Charles Sturt University Joint Program in Medicine, based in Orange, under the Murray-Darling Medical Schools Network.
Assistant Minister for Rural and Regional Health Emma McBride said in a statement to the Western Advocate that the Albanese Government "is committed to investing in general practice and improving access to healthcare in rural and regional communities".
"That's why we're investing $146 million to attract and retain more health workers to rural and regional Australia by improving training and incentive programs and supporting the development of innovative models of multidisciplinary care," she said.
"We understand the importance of quality, affordable healthcare close to home."
