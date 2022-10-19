It's been 30 years of the Parkes Elvis Festival and what better way to celebrate than with three international tribute artists, all from the US.
Festival organisers are promising some very exciting stuff for the anniversary event, some of it has been revealed when the program and ticket sales were launched on Monday, while others are yet to be announced.
A special event is usually held to launch the official program but with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the occasion was postponed as is Parkes Shire Council protocol.
It's a bumper anniversary program from Wednesday, January 4 to Sunday, January 8, 2023 that even features skydiving, and everything in between.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Festival director Tiffany Steel is the daughter of Bob and Anne Steel who founded the festival 30 years ago that started out as a small get-together between like-minded Elvis fans at the family hotel called Gracelands in Bushman Street in 1993.
"The 2023 festival is such a special milestone for us," she said.
Over the last 30 years, we have grown into a world-renowned event that's attended by tens of thousands of people each year.- Festival director Tiffany Steel
"Over the last 30 years, we have grown into a world-renowned event that's attended by tens of thousands of people each year.
"We plan to celebrate the longevity and popularity of the festival in 2023 with a program that's fit for The King."
Like in previous years the festival will see more than 25,000 people make the annual pilgrimage to Central NSW for the biggest tribute to The King in the Southern Hemisphere.
There will be hundreds of Elvis and Blue Hawaii - the 2023 theme - events, including returning favourites the Goodsell Machinery Miss Priscilla Dinner, Northparkes Mines Street Parade, Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, Renewal of Vows ceremony, markets and a stellar lineup of entertainment on the Cooke Park Main Stage and Memphis Stage.
Next year the Feature Concert Series will see two of the world's best Elvis Tribute Artists Dean Z, returning from California for his fourth year, and 2022 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist international winner Victor Trevino Jr from Texas.
The beating heart of the festival, Cooke Park, will once again play host to incredible free live shows but this time US Elvis Tribute Artist Alexander Mitchell will headline on Thursday.
Jack Gatto will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Elvis' Aloha from Hawaii concert with a special recreation.
Founder and frontman of long-standing rock groups Daddy Cool and Mondo Rock Ross Wilson will be inducted into the Wall of Fame. The Eagle Rock-ing music legend will perform a special concert on the opening day of the festival to kick-start the five days of festivities.
For the more adventurous there will be Climb Me a Mountain Rock Climbing and a new stretch and strengthen class to the ballads of Elvis.
Thrill-seeking fans of The King, decked out in their finest Elvis costume will rain down from the heavens with a new skydiving event by Sydney Skydivers also added to the festival line-up.
Whether it be by the Elvis Express train services, by air on the Regional Express Hound Dog Express, by bus or car - you can be sure Parkes will transform into a tropical paradise with a sea of Hawaiian shirts, leis and grass skirts taking over the town.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said NSW TrainLink has been supporting the festival since 2004 with a specially branded XPT for the return journey to and from the iconic festival.
"'Don't walk the line', catch the Elvis Express and get 'all shook up' with tribute artists rock 'n' rolling all the way from Central Station to Parkes next January," he said.
"The NSW government is proud to support the 30th annual Parkes Elvis Festival, a multi-award winning event which is a significant tourism drawcard and major boost to the Central West economy."
Tickets to all Parkes Elvis Festival shows, across the many venues, are available to purchase online now at www.parkeselvisfestival.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.