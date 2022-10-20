SHE doesn't remember the finish line very well but Bathurst's Peta Cutler will certainly look back fondly on her experience at the Ironman World Championships at Kona, Hawaii.
Cutler, who was "delirious" at the finish line, managed to not only complete the 3.86km swim, 180.2km cycle and 42.2km run, but she did so in an impressive time.
The Bathurst triathlete reach the finish in a time of 10 hours, 33 minutes and six seconds.
That time was the quickest of any Australian in her age category, strong enough for 16th in her division and 86th in the overall women's race.
That's not a bad effort at all for someone whose aim was simply to reach the finish line.
The build up towards Kona was far from ideal for Cutler after illness forced her to withdraw from races at Melbourne, Geelong and Cairns, but a strong showing at the Sunshine Coast Ironman 70.3 gave her confidence ahead of her Hawaii adventure.
Cutler had to be hooked up to an IV drip after the finish line at Kona, due to her struggles keeping down electrolytes on the bike, but that wasn't enough for her to deem her race anything short of a great success.
"It was definitely a brutal, hard day but I'm stoked about my result," she said.
"Everyone has a war story from the day and it's definitely not a race you can go into and predict how it's going to unfold.
"I'd spend two hours on an IV drip to replace my fluids. I don't remember the finish line. I'm proud of my efforts and I think that I dealt with the moment with how I changed my approach to the race."
Cutler set her race up perfectly with an ideal swim leg but the bike was far from smooth.
"My plan was to not burn any matches and just get through the swim. I was happy to find some feet and swam comfortably. It was a beautiful swim, if a bit choppy in the water," she said.
"Unfortunately I struggled on the bike. I couldn't keep down any electrolytes. I think what the were providing on the course was really concentrated. I was bit sick on the bike ... and I was only consuming my water and salt tablets.
"In times like that you've got to adjust and deal with the moment. By the time we got to Hawi the wind was well and truly up, and we were going into a block headwind."
Despite the challenging bike leg Cutler still made up 15 spots in her division.
The struggles on the pedals forced a change of plans for Cutler on the run.
"After missing those electrolytes I knew I had to be careful on the run. Instead of going off pace I went off my heart rate instead," she said.
"At every aid station I'd get something in to replace what I didn't get on the bike. It was a tough year too because the aid stations were halved. On the run we went from 19 stations down to nine, so they're spaced out a lot more.
"By the end of it I was pretty delirious on the finish line, and I only just made it."
Just reaching the line at Kona is a remarkable achievement for many triathletes - just take a look at Cutler's division to see what the attrition rate is like.
"There were close to 200 on the start list in my age group and 152 finished. It just goes to show how tough of a race it is," she said.
"When I look at the overall picture I'm stoked with how I went. I was the first Australian in my age group. Making the top 100 overall isn't something I expected.
"My goal was just to enjoy every moment and finish. My Kona experience was amazing. I left Hawaii with a full heart.
"I'm going to focus on 12 months of having fun and then the following year my goal will be to try and get back to Hawaii for my 40th in 2024."
