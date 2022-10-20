Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst's Peta Cutler first Australian home in her division at Ironman World Championships at Kona, Hawaii

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated October 20 2022 - 10:02pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peta Cutler powers through the bike leg at the Ironman World Championships.

SHE doesn't remember the finish line very well but Bathurst's Peta Cutler will certainly look back fondly on her experience at the Ironman World Championships at Kona, Hawaii.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.