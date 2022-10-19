Western Advocate
Madam Maggie wins with ease at Bathurst Paceway for David and Brad Hewitt

October 19 2022
MADAM Maggie maintained her perfect Bathurst record on Wednesday night with a comfortable victory in the HRNSW Guaranteed Ladyship Pace (1,730 metres) for the visiting trainer-driver duo of David and Brad Hewitt.

