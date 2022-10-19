MADAM Maggie maintained her perfect Bathurst record on Wednesday night with a comfortable victory in the HRNSW Guaranteed Ladyship Pace (1,730 metres) for the visiting trainer-driver duo of David and Brad Hewitt.
Three-year-old filly Madam Maggie ($2.60) gave the rest of the field no chance when Brad Hewitt asked her to turn things up a notch on the home stretch, beating Ebony Rocks ($2.30 favourite, Mat Rue) and Cos She Can ($6, Nathan Turnbull) by 12 metres.
Maggie May was a winner on debut at Bathurst back in July of 2021 and on Wednesday night she returned to the track for the first time since that victory, looking to bounce back after a tough sixth placing in her NSW Breeders Challenge heat at Menangle.
She did just that, powering away from the field in the late stages to record her third career success.
Brad Hewitt was surprised at both the ease in which he got his filly to the front at the start of the race and how she was able to kick clear of the bunch.
"With 200m to go I knew she was travelling good and everyone around her wasn't going as well as her,
"But I didn't think she'd be able to find the front as well as she did. If I knew that then I thought our chances would have been a lot better.
"I thought she might have to sit outside them. If she had to do that then I still thought she'd be tough to beat, but once she got to the front that made things a lot easier.
"She doesn't have the greatest gate speed so I slowly worked forward, and I didn't want to be going back in that sort of field."
She may have missed out in her NSW Breeders Challenge bid but Hewitt said there could still be good times ahead for the filly.
"She's good and honest, won't be any star, but will be good enough to win maybe four to five around the bush," he said.
"She might get a look at the Breeders Challenge Regional Finals coming up in about a month or so. That's her sort of grade. She'll just keep going around at places like here and Wagga."
As expected, Madam Maggie got away only fairly from gate seven at the start of Wednesday's race, and that left Brad Hewitt with a choice to work forward or ease towards the back.
He chose the former option, moving three wide around the field to eventually settle at the front of the field, putting the favourite Ebony Rocks on her tail and Feeling Hall Good in the death seat.
When Feeling Hall Good faded out of the hunt with 500m to go she was quickly replaced in the death seat by Cos She Can.
The leading trio of runners would break clear of everyone else on the final turn.
Madam Maggie then responded well when Hewitt asked his filly to launch her sprint, and the chasing pair of Ebony Rocks and Cos She Can would be left to fight it out for the runner-up finish.
The winning mile rate was 1:56.3.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
