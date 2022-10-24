A great night was held at the Eglinton Tennis Club on Saturday, October 15, with 30 people attending to join the fun.
The event was organised by Allyson Schumacher and the club raised $700 with some great prizes up for grabs.
The fundraiser was a huge success for the local tennis club and everyone enjoyed the night.
Club members captured some photos and sent them to the Western Advocate.
