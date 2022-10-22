Western Advocate

Ruth, Rebecca and Oscar are three generations of wildlife warriors rescuing animals

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 22 2022 - 1:19am, first published 1:00am
Ruth Sheehan (left) with one of her chickens, grandson Oscar Bennett and daughter Rebecca Sheehan, and one of the cats. Picture by Alise McIntosh

RUTH Sheehan, her daughter Rebecca (Bec) and grandson Oscar Bennett, are three generations of wildlife warriors that have been rescuing animals in and around the Bathurst area since they themselves could walk and talk.

