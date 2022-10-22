RUTH Sheehan, her daughter Rebecca (Bec) and grandson Oscar Bennett, are three generations of wildlife warriors that have been rescuing animals in and around the Bathurst area since they themselves could walk and talk.
For Ruth, her passion for caring for people and animals is something that was passed down from her grandmother through her father, and she has passed it on to both her daughter and her grandson.
"I've been doing this for as long as I can remember," Ruth said.
This passion for showing compassion to those in need also led Ruth to a career in nursing, which lasted for more than 40 years. Since retiring several years ago, Ruth has been able to redirect these skills into caring for animals, which she knows is a big commitment.
"It takes most of the day to look after the animals, it's pretty much a full time job," she said.
Between spending time loving, feeding and cleaning up after the animals, Ruth also has to spend time taking them to veterinary appointments. This can include anything from immunisations and medication, to de-sexing and microchipping.
The animals which currently take refuge in Ruth's 'sanctuary' are just some of the vast variety she has cared for during the course of her lifetime.
"Over the years, I've also helped to rescue possums, barn owls, kookaburras, a joey, a goat, a sheep, guinea pigs, a bat, a rabbit, a piglet, just any animal that needs some care really," she said.
Once rescued, Ruth looks after these animals until they are either healthy enough to be let out into the world, or in a lot of instances, they will stay in Ruth's care for the remainder of their lives.
"It's nice to nurse them back to health and then release them into the wild if they're able to fend for themselves," she said. "It's very satisfying to be able to give them a nice life."
Regardless of the effort required, Ruth said it is worth every minute as the animals bring a lot of joy to her life.
This joy is something that is also shared by her daughter Bec, who has inherited Ruth's philanthropic nature.
"I like the fact that me and mum have something like this in common, it's pretty special," Bec said.
This commonality has led Bec to rescue many animals herself, and to care for them on her own property.
"I have seven cats, two dogs, a heap of fish ... and a toddler ... and I've rescued pretty much all of those animals, except for some of the fish and the toddler," she joked.
For Rebecca, the best part about rescuing animals is the feeling of doing something good for something that needs it.
"There's something special about finding an animal that needs someone, and being that person for them," she said. "And rescue animals just love love so much more because they haven't had it before."
Being able to provide animals with space to explore their environment is something that Bec prides herself on, as it helps to ensure the animals rescued will live a contented life.
"We're on an acre, so they have a bit of space to run around," she said. "I'm giving something a good life instead of being stuck in a cage or on a chain somewhere miserable."
Another thing that Rebecca loves, is that now her four-year-old son Oscar is taking after herself and the wildlife warrior ways of their ancestors.
"I like the fact that Oscar is heading down this road too, so that's pretty special," she said. "I want to teach my son to appreciate what animals can give us, it's not just comfort and love; it's appreciation, and I can't put into words what it's like to come home after a bad day and the animals just want to be with you for no reason other than love, and maybe food I guess."
Although caring for so many animals can at times come with criticism, Bec takes it in her stride because she knows she has found her way to give back.
"People might think I'm a crazy cat lady, and I am a crazy cat lady, but that's not necessarily a bad thing, every cat has a different personality and that suits me just fine, because sometimes I have several personalities too," she said. "Just try looking after animals, you never know what kind of joy it can bring."
