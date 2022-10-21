Hype, hopes, highs and lows: Here's what you need to know about hydrogen

HYDROGEN has been touted as a miracle solution to our climate woes. Is that true?
Well, it turns out that there are pros and cons.
You don't find hydrogen lying around on its own; most of it is in water or methane gas.
But hydrogen has a very high energy density, about 200 times that of the lithium batteries used in electric cars and smartphones.
A lot of energy is released when it burns, and if it combines with oxygen, then water is the end product. Nice and clean.
But in 1937, the German airship Hindenburg (kept aloft by hydrogen like a birthday balloon) was docking in New Jersey, USA, when it caught fire and crashed, with the loss of 36 lives.
So: dangerous to leave it lying around.
In more recent times, hydrogen has been used in fuel cells. Invented in 1838, they have only been commercially viable since the 1950s.
Hydrogen and oxygen are combined to form water, and electricity is generated along the way. They're not simple, but a lot of work has been devoted to refining them to cost-effective and efficient power sources.
The production processes for hydrogen are usually referred to by colours. Grey hydrogen is made by combining high temperature steam with methane.
The greenhouse gas carbon dioxide is a byproduct, so it's not a great way of doing it, but it's cheap and accounts for around 95 per cent of current production.
Blue hydrogen just captures the carbon dioxide, but this is not easy.
Green hydrogen is produced by using electricity to separate oxygen and hydrogen in water, and is the cleanest version for our purposes, especially if wind or solar power is used, but it's still expensive.
Pink hydrogen just uses nuclear reactors for the electricity, so it's a no-no with a lot of people.
Black or brown hydrogen is made from coal (so no thanks) and white hydrogen comes from geological deposits and is not common.
Hydrogen can be stored as a compressed gas, which takes 10 per cent of the energy it has, or a liquid, which takes 40 per cent of the energy, so fairly inefficient.
To power a car using green hydrogen, you'd lose two-thirds of the energy you started with.
Right now, we're better using batteries, where we only lose about 25 per cent.
So will we see hydrogen bowsers in Bathurst any time soon? Not likely. But it's an evolving technology, and today's kids will probably see it in one form or another.
