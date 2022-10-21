EIGHT hours on the bicycle saddle in brutal conditions is tough enough on its own, but how about a 3.86 kilometre swim and a marathon on either side of it?
Bathurst's Fran Grady managed such a feat during her recent Ironman World Championships debut at Kona, Hawaii.
Grady fought through the blistering heat and swirling winds to complete the swim, 180.2 kilometre bike and 42.2km run in a time of 16 hours, six minutes and 29 seconds.
The result saw Grady finish 60th in the women's 60-64 division.
As was the case for the other three Bathurst competitors at the championships, the bike leg proved to be the biggest mental and physical battle for Grady.
Overcoming the tough day in the pedals allowed Grady enough time to pace herself fairly comfortably across the run leg in order to finish inside the 17-hour cutoff.
"It's an incredible feeling to finish it. I'm a bit amazed," Grady said.
"The swim was beautiful - it's a really nice swim - but the heat and the wind on the bike is a tough combination, and it's not my strongest leg.
"I just had to constantly manage the heat. I was stopping nearly every 10km after about 50 kays into the bike to keep tipping water over myself to keep cool.
"I've never felt anything like it."
Grady's splits were 1:24:35 for the swim, 8:17:56 on the bike and 6:04:53 for the run.
It was only Grady's third attempt over the Ironman distance after competing twice at Cairns Ironman, where she booked a ticket to Kona by winning this year's race back in June in a time of 13:37:48.
Hawaii would prove to be a whole new difficulty level.
Any thoughts of a time goal went out the window for Grady early into the bike leg and the next aim became simply getting to the finish line.
"I knew that I had seven hours to do the run so I decided to take it easy and just get to the finish line. It was a bit of a social run in the end, with a bit of running, walking and talking," Grady said.
"It's such a great event though. It really tests you mentally.
"The run home is unbelievable. It's a surreal feeling when you're finally at the finish line and you can actually stop.
"Having the crowd there is amazing, and the finishing chute feels like it's almost never ending. It's a really good atmosphere."
Grady's result, and Luke Gillmer's completion of the course two days later, would see all four Bathurst competitors (along with Hollee Simons and Peta Cutler earlier in the race) reach the finish line at Hawaii.
