Judd drives $126 outsider to major upset at Bathurst Paceway

BLAYNEY trainer Wade Judd has stunned the Bathurst Paceway field, driving Man Mountain to a massive upset on Wednesday night.
Backed as a massive $126 outsider, the three-year-old gelding had not even won a race before Wednesday night's meeting.
The start boded well, as Man Mountain burst from behind barrier seven to take the lead from the start, but the lead didn't last long as the Emma Turnbull-driven Torque No Fear snatched the lead and got out to its own comfortable lead.
Man Mountain would ultimately get stuck behind the leader in the inside as the field entered the final lap.
On the back straight, a majority of the field was affected when Michael Wood's Shadow Mint galloped, resulting in the rest of the outside line - Peter Bullock's Boomer Shannon and Lilly Shannon, and Ben Settree's Contae Chiarrai - being effectively taken out of the race.
Man Mountain was unaffected by the incident and heading into the home straight, Judd found an opportunity and took to the lead again and never relinquished, to finish 7.60 metres clear of David Reynolds' Satellite Lou.
Wednesday night marked Man Mountain's first run being trained by Judd, with the three-year-old gelding having started his eight previous races for Nathan Turnbull's stable.
