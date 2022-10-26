CARERS all over Australia were recognised from October 16 - 22 for national carers week.
To celebrate the wonderful work of these carers, Carer Gateway hosted a morning tea at The Neighbourhood Centre on October 20, at 10am.
This morning tea set out to recognise the work of carers who provide unpaid care and support to family members and friends who may have a disability, a mental health condition, a drug or alcohol issue, terminal illness or are frail aged.
Carer support planner at Carer Gateway Faith Stanborough said that the morning tea was a way of providing a social outing for these carers, and saying thank you for all the wonderful work they do.
"Some people are very isolated in their caring role, they may just want to be connected to a group," she said.
"We just want to thank the carers for the amazing roles that they all do, it's just our way of giving back a little gift, or a morning tea to say thank you ... and from this, friendships are formed."
These friendships are vital to carers, as they often have to sacrifice any normal interactions in day to day life, such as work, or spending time with friends and family.
"These people are sacrificing their lives to look after their loved one, a lot of people have to give up their full-time positions and they may not even be able to do part-time work anymore because of the dedication to the caring role and the amount of time it takes," Ms Stanborough said.
One of these carers that has given up their employment is Susan Alexander, who is now a full-time carer for her older sister, who suffers from schizophrenia.
"It really is a full on job, and you don't realise how much energy you're putting into it," Ms Alexander said.
For Ms Alexander, the morning tea was a perfect opportunity for some self care, which is vital for ensuring that carers don't reach a point of physical and mental exhaustion.
"If you don't look after yourself, you can't look after people, and you get burnt out," she said.
"[The morning tea] is a good thing for us as carers, because we put so much time into everything else, that we've got to do some self care ourselves
"We're just here with people who understand, and have been going through similar situations, and just the socialisation and it picks you up a bit ... and the nice food, you can have a coffee and a chat, and you feel more valued as a carer in society."
The morning tea allowed carers the opportunity to take some time for themselves, enjoy a cup of tea or coffee with those in similar situations, as well as sandwiches, biscuits and other tasty treats.
The event also saw carers presented with goody bags at it's completion, which included drink bottles, hand sanitiser, chocolates and much more, as another means to say thank you for the amazing work they do.
