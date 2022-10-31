Western Advocate

Boys to the Bush are delivering an Indigenous cultural program to Kelso High Students

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 31 2022 - 4:25am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members from Boys to the Bush Chris Gale, Kurt Hancock, Jordan Boney, Kris Kennedy and Blake Lawson, with (second from right) Kimbalee Clews, ATCO's communication and engagement manager beginning the new program with a smoking ceremony. Picture by Alise McIntosh

BOYS to the Bush are back at it, and this time they're delivering a cultural program for Indigenous male students who attend the Kelso High campus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.