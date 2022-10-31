BOYS to the Bush are back at it, and this time they're delivering a cultural program for Indigenous male students who attend the Kelso High campus.
The program was funded through a community grant from ATCO and will run over a five-week period.
Participants will have the opportunity to engage in cultural workshops ranging from community visits, to creative art and design.
The first workshop took place on Thursday, October 20, and saw participants take part in a smoking ceremony held in a native garden, followed by an educational presentation, coolamon making, and a recreational activity at a Lagoon campsite.
The program will also feature dancing workshops, trips to culturally significant areas such as Borenore caves, and amusements including bowling and laser tag.
Location manager at Boys to the Bush (BttB) Kurt Hancock said the program was an important step in the right direction for BttB.
"The program is designed around, not only culture, but educational tools as well, and also tapping in with positive people from the community, as well and Indigenous Elders from the community," he said.
"We've got some really good Indigenous role models and mentors now working with our program, and we can tap into their strength and be able to share their knowledge in and around their culture with those young fellas."
One of these Indigenous role models is BttB worker Jordan Boney, who said that the program is the perfect way to share his cultural knowledge with younger generations.
"As an Aboriginal man, that knows a little bit about Aboriginal culture, it's my obligation to share that with the younger fellas," he said.
One way in which Mr Boney and BttB are leading these young men is by introducing them to important members of the community, as a means to increase their social engagement and communication skills.
Another way is by ensuring these men take time to show their respects to themselves and the land.
"The kind of thing that we want to tap into, is the respect of something and only taking what we need, so not going out and taking from all the trees, and if we go fishing, not taking all the fish and that kind of thing," Mr Boney said.
"There's little lessons in everything that we do."
The main purpose of the program is to ensure that the participants are able to take something away from it, through both physical and emotional means, including designing and creating a shirt, which will be provided to all attendees of the program at its completion.
"Everything we do, we want them to tell their own story, in their own little way, whether it's through dance or through art or artefacts, that's the basic thing that we want to get out of each little activity," he said.
"The plan is for us to get a little bit of an artwork together, so they can tell their stories and then we can put them onto a shirt ... so when they do wear it, they can feel some kind of connection to each other, and have something for them to take away after the program.
"They can remember all the cultural stuff and all the positive stuff that they got through the program and encourage them to find their own path or journey to become cultural advocates in the future."
The final session of the program is set to be a school presentation at the Kelso High Campus on November 17.
This presentation will showcase the work of the program to students, parents, and members of ATCO and the general community.
The time of this presentation is yet to be confirmed.
