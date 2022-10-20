NUMBERS will once again be a concern for the Bathurst Goldminers in the second round of the Western Women's Basketball competition but the team will still back themselves to be competitive against hosts Orange Eagles.
Goldminers are looking to claim their first win of the competition after they split the points with Dubbo Rams in a 64-all draw last weekend.
As was the case in that match, the Goldminers will be ready for the fitness test as they take a depleted bench into an away game.
However, with Brook McInnes and Razz Monaghan still in the mix for the Goldminers that gives the Bathurst squad several experienced targets inside the paint.
Goldminers captain Haylee Lepaio, who is among those absent for this Saturday's game,
"There are a few out. The Matthews sisters - Jess and Emily - are out and Bronte Emanuel is still out this weekend," Lepaio said.
"We've definitely got six at this stage, and we could have seven. It's just social season at the moment, and because this competition came together at the last minute people have had other things on, which is understandable."
Goldminers will be facing an Eagles side who made a big statement in their opening match against Gilgandra.
Eagles accounted for Gilgandra 69-40 in their first match of the competition, after Orange's opening game with the Rams couldn't go ahead.
Lepaio said the Goldminers will be going in with a similar game plan to what they brought against Dubbo.
"It's been years and years since we've played against them. Last year it was the game that got called off on the day that we went into lockdown," she said.
"We were really looking forward to that game and I think the girls are still really keen to play them. We had a bit of a run around on Wednesday night, and we're expecting Orange to be a pretty quick side, young and fit.
"We'll go hard, and still have Razz and Brook there. Our plan is still be compete as best we can on defence and then really attack the inside if we can.
"We just need to maintain our competitiveness and make sure we're working hard for rebounds, which I think got better towards the end of the game last week."
