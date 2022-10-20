PEOPLE will gather at Bathurst Railway Station early Friday morning to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Bathurst Bullet.
The first Bathurst Bullet took off from the station on October 21, 2012 after years of community campaigning for an express rail service to connect the growing regional city to Sydney.
John Hollis, the chairman of the Bathurst Rail Action Group, is glad to see that 10 years later the service is not only still operational, but there is now a second Bathurst Bullet on the schedule each day.
"The success of the project demonstrates that where council and community members have a common, positive focus, then good things can happen," he said.
"The Bullet has significantly helped to open up Bathurst to be seriously considered in the current treechange culture that has evolved from COVID.
"It has also been a catalyst for the development of rail-focussed infrastructure throughout the Central West, not to mention giving access to suburban rail for Oberon and Orange, and allowing the villages of Tarana and Rydal to once again come alive with great tourist access."
The 10th anniversary of the Bathurst Bullet will be celebrated on Friday, with cake, tea and coffee to be served on the platform to passengers getting on the 7.35am train.
People in the community who want to recognise the anniversary are welcome to join the event, which will start at around 7am.
