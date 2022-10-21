IT'S been a slow start, but spring looks to be starting to stir in Bathurst.
It might have been lost amid the forecast for days of rain stretching into next week and the potential for renewed flooding on the Macquarie River, but Bathurst is predicted to have seven days in a row of temperatures over 20 degrees from Friday.
If it eventuates, it will be the first run of that sort of sustained warmth for six months and will mirror a similar turning point in the weather in October last year.
In October 2021, Bathurst pinballed between days that got as low as 13 degrees and days that got as high as 24 degrees before the month ended with a run of days of 20 and above.
October 2022 has been as low as 12 degrees (on October 5) and has had a handful of days in the mid-teens, as well as three days of 20 and above so far.
The coldest morning for Bathurst in October 2021 was -1 (at the end of the month) and the coldest this month was an even zero degrees (on October 10).
For those hoping that the end of this month will also mark the end of jumper weather, November 2021 provides a cautionary tale.
November 2021 provided a top of 25 degrees for Bathurst but also a low of 10.5 degrees (on November 13), which was one of three days in the middle of the month of 15 degrees or below.
And December 2021? The coldest day that month was 15.5 degrees on December 10 - just a couple of weeks before Christmas.
