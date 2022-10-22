Western Advocate

Vale Dr Robin McLachlan, a man of wisdom, wit and important historical work | Tuned In

By Brett van Heekeren
October 22 2022 - 12:00am
Dr Robin McLachlan in the studios of 2MCE FM presenting The Pillars of Bathurst series.

IT is with immense sadness that we learn of the passing of Dr Robin McLachlan, a man whose work, wisdom and wit touched many in our community.

