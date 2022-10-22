IT is with immense sadness that we learn of the passing of Dr Robin McLachlan, a man whose work, wisdom and wit touched many in our community.
Robin was known to many in the CSU community as a highly respected lecturer in history. To the Bathurst community, he is known as one of our most distinguished public historians.
Robin made a significant contribution to the study and public appreciation of the history of Bathurst, for which he received the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).
Robin made significant contributions to The Chifley Home Museum and the Ben Chifley story, the protection of Bathurst's settlement site at Bicentennial Park, The Bathurst Government Settlement Heritage Trail and was a driving force behind the Pillars of Bathurst project.
To the 2MCE community he is known as the historical 'voice' of Bathurst.
Robin was the first port of call for any commentary on things historical relating to the Bathurst region.
His most recent work was The Pillars of Bathurst series, a critical Bathurst public history project.
The Pillars of Bathurst Project celebrates the lives of past Bathurstians and is a feature of the Macquarie River Park's heritage precinct.
It was created as a cultural heritage memorial garden to remember people once important to the development of the Bathurst community but for whom there were no other memorials to tell of their contributions and achievements.
The heritage site, consisting of historical sandstone pillars and memorial plaques, is supported by a booklet of bibliographies and a suite of audio materials (broadcasts and podcasts), all of which were researched and prepared by Dr Robin McLachlan.
The audio materials are broadcast and hosted on the 2MCE website, the Bathurst Region Visitor Centre website and the Bathurst Library website, to enable widespread access and archiving.
Bathurst Family History Group president Jan Page wrote that this outstanding series has certainly added a new dimension to sharing stories of a variety of significant people who have contributed to the ever- unfolding story of Bathurst and making them available to the wider community in such an accessible form.
This was always Robin's objective.
"My driving interest is to make history accessible beyond the cloistered, narcissistic world of academic historians," he once noted.
Robin's historical storytelling through the medium of theatre, film, guided walks, interpretive signage, exhibitions and audio are perfect examples of his desire for Bathurstians to find themselves visiting little-known niches of their own diverse history.
Robin practiced his craft of historical storytelling right until his final days, having commenced series two of The Pillars of Bathurst on 2MCE.
The series has been able to document 24 stories of notable Bathurstians, whilst the sandstone pillars themselves note the contributions of many more.
One can only expect to see a plaque on the Pillars of Bathurst that honours "Dr Robin McLachlan: Public Historian".
Vale Dr Robin McLachlan. You will be sadly missed.
