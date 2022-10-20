"IF you don't support history, it will die."
That's the message Hill End historian Malcolm Drinkwater is sending to the Bathurst region as his special event, called Gold: The Beyers and Holtermann Specimen, approaches.
After spending 50 years researching the topic, Mr Drinkwater will showcase his new documentary as a "final hoorah", where new, unheard information regarding the world's largest known single mass of gold - which was discovered 150 years ago on October 19 - will be unveiled.
"My show isn't a travelling circus, we're not going on from here to Orange or Dubbo. This is a one-off and it's done by Bathurst region people for the Bathurst region to highlight the Bathurst region," Mr Drinkwater said.
"We do need the Bathurst people to support it. If you don't support history, it will die.
"Because it is the 150th and an awful lot of the Holtermanns that have helped me with my research, and including me, are getting to that age bracket, we are going to film and make a documentary on the day so down the track people can see what happened on that 150th celebration."
During an interview with the Western Advocate, Mr Drinkwater disclosed a snippet of his new discoveries ahead of the October 22 event, which will be held at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC).
"I worked under professors of geology in the early 1970s who were doing a thesis on the area that produced that specimen, and I worked with old blokes who knew all of the stories of how it was found. Logistically, I can explain how it would've been brought out of the mine," Mr Drinkwater said.
"Another bit of new information is that for many, many years, there was an unknown figure to one side of a blacksmith shop in a very famous photograph in the Holtermann collection. Everyone tagged it as Bernard Holtermann and it wasn't; I found out it was his brother.
"The interesting bit was that for years and years, no-one knew what he was doing in Hill End. I've been able to track that down.
"There are a number of other bits we talk about in the documentary that no-one has known about before, literally, and we explain it in detail."
Those attending will have the opportunity to snap a picture with a portable model of the specimen, as well as the chance to offer one-of-a-kind prizes in a raffle.
The event will also include a Q and A session and afternoon tea.
"Everyone will be issued with a raffle ticket. Robert Taylor, the mayor, will give a small speech before announcing the winner of some lucky draw prizes. One of those includes a bowl of gold and quartz that I physically mined from that same quartz vein in the early 1970s," Mr Drinkwater said.
"One book I'm giving away is signed by all seven of Holtermann's great-grandchildren, who have the biggest memories and private collection, and they signed it in verification that this book is 100 per cent correct; it was the bible of their grandfather.
"Two of those people have passed away, so you won't get their signatures again."
Tickets for the event can be purchased online at bmec.com.au or at the BMEC ticket box office. For inquiries, phone 6222 6161.
