A NEW junior representative cricket season is right around the corner for Bathurst, with one of the city's two teams in the Central West Cricket Council expected to get its season underway on Sunday.
Bathurst under 12s will take on Mudgee at the Glen Willow Sporting Complex on Sunday, with coach Andrew Larnach confirmed as the coach for the upcoming season once again.
Larnach said his team features mainly new players, with only a few remaining from last season.
"It's really exciting to have the new kids," he said.
"There's some fresh kids in there, with about three to four of them only 11 years of age.
"They're only young kids, but that means they'll be there for the next couple of years. They should become pretty good cricketers, which should be good.
"We've got five kids from last year and then it's all new kids."
Larnach said he's team has only managed the one training session, but he said he's hopeful of getting one more in before Sunday's match.
He said a majority of the cricketers play for City Colts and St Pat's Old Boys, meaning they'll be fairly familiar with each other.
The under 12s competition will feature six teams - Bathurst, Dubbo Blue, Dubbo White, Orange, Mudgee and Western Plains - with five rounds to be played, before the top two teams play-off in a grand final.
Bathurst under 14s was meant to start its season on Sunday, but a withdrawal from the competition means the season won't start until the following on Sunday, October 30.
Josh Willcox's team will play Dubbo White at Morse Park 2 in that opening round fixture, while Orange and Dubbo Blue will play each other on Sunday, October 23.
The under 14s regular season will be contested by four teams - Bathurst, Dubbo Blue, Dubbo White and Orange - and will be played over six weeks before the top two teams contest a grand final.
