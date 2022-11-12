A local couple has been serving the Bathurst community with their hospitality for almost a quarter of a century, and business is definitely not slowing down.
After moving from Dubbo to Bathurst around 23 years ago, Gary and Judy Williams decided to begin their own catering business.
With Mrs Williams having worked in the bistro of the Amaroo Hotel, the couple decided to back themselves and go out on their own.
"Jude's just a mad cook, and I used to say why don't we get out and make money for us instead of you just making it for someone else," Mr Williams said.
"So we came to Bathurst and opened the bistro in the old Commercial Hotel about 23 years ago."
The couple then started running the restaurant for the Bathurst Harness Racing Club when it was located at the showgrounds, while also catering for other events.
When the position came up, Mr and Mrs Williams attended a race meeting to see what the atmosphere was like, before making the decision to take on the role.
"We went and sat down at one of the trots meetings and counted about 20 people who ate in there and I just said to Jude if we couldn't improve that to 40 something's wrong. We did and it went really good," Mr Williams said.
After a long stint with Bathurst Harness, the couple began a new venture when the club moved up to its current location on College Road.
With a shop up for lease in the Centrepoint Kelso premises, they decided to open a café as well as continue their catering.
Mr Williams said they gave the entire place a makeover with the help of their son Troy, putting in new tiles, floors and more.
"It was a chemist before us and before that it was a TAB," he said.
After some hard labour Our Place Or Yours was born.
Initially the plan was to name the business Our Place, but because the couple also cater for events, their daughter came up with the name Our Place Or Yours.
"You can come here and eat which is our place, or we will go there and cater for you at your place," Mr Williams said.
Our Place Or Yours has been running for around nine years now, and through thick and thin the team has stuck together.
While Mrs Williams is the main chef, everyone plays an important role in keeping customers coming through the door and booking for functions.
"We all work together ... It's like a little family, we all get on really good," Mr Williams said.
Our Place Or Yours caters for a wide range of events in the Bathurst region; weddings, wakes, conferences and all other functions.
The business is proving very popular and it's all hands on deck when large bookings are made.
Mr Williams said they have some great friends who they can call on when needed.
"It's just growing so much, trying to do both the café and catering," he said.
"We do weddings, wakes, conferences, we do a lot of conference work through the week. The Catholic Education Office, different schools, Kelso Public we do a lot for and South Bathurst Public we do a fair bit for them."
While COVID was tough on the hospitality industry, Our Place Or Yours made the most of an unfortunate situation and worked hard to make sure they didn't close down.
Though the catering side of the business came to a halt, the café kept running with takeaway options only.
"We never missed a beat. We never had any sit downs during COVID but everything was at the door and takeaway," Mr Williams said.
"We never closed once and never looked back either. I know it sounds ridiculous but COVID was really good to us.
"We lost all our catering but the café kept us going. Then when they started to come out of it the catering started coming back."
Running a successful business for a long time requires hard work, reliable staff, loyal customers and a love for the industry.
Mr Williams said while owning your own business can be tough, it's rewarding.
He thanked everyone who has been involved in their journey and who has supported them over the last two and a half decades.
