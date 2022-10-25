Western Advocate

Fastjet Adventure Flights received Bathurst council support to continue joy flights

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated October 25 2022 - 4:16am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst airport. File picture

JOY flights in fighter aircraft will be able to continue in the region after Bathurst Regional Council approved a request from Fastjet Adventure Flights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.