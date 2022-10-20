Cut above: Tree trimming a sign of the start of very early work on highway upgrade

VEGETATION trimming planned for early next week will be one of the first tangible signs of progress on the mammoth Great Western Highway duplication from Lithgow to Katoomba.
The first stage of work on the duplication will be the construction of a new-look interchange at Coxs River Road at Little Hartley and an upgrade to a 2.4-kilometre section of the highway - and the first stage of that work will involve relocating utilities.
Transport for NSW says vegetation will be trimmed over existing powerlines next week as part of the early work for the Coxs River Road upgrade.
It says the vegetation will be trimmed near the intersections of Coxs River Road, Baaners Lane and Browns Gap Road with the Great Western Highway.
Work hours will be 7am to 6pm from Monday, October 24 to Wednesday, October 26, weather permitting.
READ ALSO:
The plans for a flyover interchange on the Great Western Highway at Coxs River Road were unveiled in April this year and Ausconnex was announced last month to have been awarded the contract to carry out early works at Coxs River Road.
The NSW Government says the upgrade to 2.4 kilometres of existing highway at Little Hartley will create a four-lane divided carriageway.
It says a new interchange will be built to carry Hartley traffic over the new highway and work will also include realigning parts of the existing highway to create a local service road and upgrades to the intersections with Browns Gap Road and Baaners Lane.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.