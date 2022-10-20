Western Advocate

Tree trimming at Little Hartley a sign of the start of very early work on highway upgrade

Updated October 20 2022 - 7:08am, first published 5:01am
Cut above: Tree trimming a sign of the start of very early work on highway upgrade

VEGETATION trimming planned for early next week will be one of the first tangible signs of progress on the mammoth Great Western Highway duplication from Lithgow to Katoomba.

