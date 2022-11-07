A BATHURST organisation has been helping the community enter the workforce with confidence for over 25 years now, and two of their current clients couldn't be happier with the service.
Octec has had a presence in Bathurst since 1996, and has been helping people living with disabilities to find employment for over a decade.
Enhancing Abilities Support Services clients Phoebe Said and Tiff Jones have both recently been seeking Octec's services to help them find employment.
Ms Said has already found a job and Ms Jones is currently working through the process with the team at Octec.
"I'm working at Café Viva, and it's really good," Ms Said said.
After going into Octec with her support worker, Ms Said was able to share her strengths with the team and together they found the right fit.
Octec then helped her get a uniform and shoes, to prepare her for day one of employment at Café Viva.
Meanwhile, Ms Jones is still going through the stages of finding employment, but said it's been an easy process so far.
Initially, Octec began as a training service before moving into the jobactive side of things.
The organisation then added disability employment to their list of services.
Octec also provides a service called Transition To Work, which targets people aged 15 to 24 who are referred through Centrelink or are voluntary early school leavers.
This program helps people manage any hurdles in their way - whether that be financial, addiction or anything else - and enter the workforce they wish to.
Area manager for Octec Aaron Fraser said there's a lot that goes into finding their clients employment and ensuring they feel comfortable in the workplace.
"It's the whole piece, it's not just the employment, it's everything leading up to it," he said.
"Making sure they're confident and they feel the part. A big part of the interview is the confidence you have, and you have better confidence if you feel comfortable."
Building strong relationships with local employers is also an important part of the process and Mr Fraser said Bathurst does this really well.
