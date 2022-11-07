Western Advocate

Phoebe Said and Tiff Jones finding employment thanks to Octec Bathurst

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
November 7 2022 - 3:00pm
Tiff Jones and Phoebe Said excited to join the workforce. Picture by Amy Rees

A BATHURST organisation has been helping the community enter the workforce with confidence for over 25 years now, and two of their current clients couldn't be happier with the service.

