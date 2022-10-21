At nine-years-old, most kids spend their time outside of school socialising with friends, doing homework and ticking off chores on the to-do list, but for Wiradyuri woman, Sierra, her life took a different path.
It's the age when she first became a carer.
For the Bathurst local, it all began when her mother got "really sick really quickly" which meant it wasn't long until she was thrust into the role of carer.
"I remember playing on the playground then being called to the office. Next thing I knew I was being taken to the airport because mum was being flown to Sydney with the expectation that she would never come back," Sierra said.
"I was sitting in the back of a car with my then two-year-old brother and 12-year-old sister. They were crying and mum was on a gurney, and the people said 'you need to wave goodbye to your mother because you may not ever see her again'. She was in hospital for three weeks.
"When mum got home, it was just 'you're on your own, deal with it'. No one really tells you that you're a carer. No one sits you down and says 'now you need to look after your family', it's just you start helping mum out.
"I had to sit down and have a conversation with her when I was nine about what she wanted for her funeral and what her life support wishes were. I had no idea what I was doing but I knew it was a conversation that needed to be had because there was all likelihood she was going to die before I hit 12."
For the majority of her life, Sierra - who is a 24-year-old nursing student - has occupied a role that most would attribute to a parent, guardian or adult, which included often attending parent teacher interviews on her mother's behalf.
"I went to all of my brother's parent teacher meetings. By the time he got to high school all of his classmates thought I was his mother, which was honestly funny because I'm only seven years older than him," she said.
"My year 10 formal, I went and had a wonderful time. When it finished, all of my friends went to an after party and I went home to make sure my mother had had her medication. I helped her put pyjamas on and tucked her into bed because that's what my responsibility was."
Although she admits to "not feeling like a normal young person", Sierra said if she had the opportunity to do her life over, she wouldn't change being a carer.
"It's challenging but if I had to do it all over again I would because looking after mum, keeping her safe and able to be at home is incredibly worth it," she said.
"It's the hardest thing I've ever done but I'd do it all over again because I love my mother, and I want her to be safe, happy, and healthy."
As a carer of 15 years and counting, Sierra offered advice for those in a similar situation, particularly those within Indigenous communities.
"Having carers keeps our members in the community for longer," she said.
"Indigenous carers are the ones less likely to ask for help because we've been taught from a young age that ... if you say something, you're betraying your family and community.
"What a lot of people don't realise is you can reach out to Carer Gateway. They don't think you're weak or betraying your community, and they're not going to take away your family. You only have to say your story once, you don't have to jump through hoops. There's no shame.
"The Elders are there too, the ancestors are there behind you every step of the way. They are keeping you going. Trust that you will be able to do what you need to do and it's not shameful to ask for help."
If we stay together as a mob, we are stronger. It's not weak to ask for help.- Bathurst local, Sierra
As for those less familiar with carers, Sierra said it's important to recognise there is no stereotypical makeup for the role.
"Carers are not just the old lady looking after her elderly mother, carers are not just the wife looking after her husband. A lot of the time, carers are mothers looking after their children or children looking after their parents or siblings," she said.
"We are a wide variety of people doing a wide variety of roles."
Sierra shared her story with the Western Advocate as part of National Carers Week.
