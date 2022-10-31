THE villages surrounding Bathurst will share in more than $14,000 to make improvements to their facilities.
Bathurst Regional Council has allocated the money from its 2022-23 Rural Village Improvement Program, with eight projects to receive grants of as much as $2850.
The village associations were invited to nominate projects to council, with them able to receive a maximum of $2850 regardless of the costs of the project.
Villages with more than one association have to split the funds, as is the case in the villages of Rockley, Sofala and Wattle Flat.
The Rockley and District Community Association will receive $1425 to construct and install a street library, while the Rockley Sportsground and Hall Management Committee will use its half to purchase an automatic external defibrillator (AED) for the sportsground.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
In Wattle Flat, the progress association will receive $1425 to purchase and install a heavy duty, external timber picnic setting in the shelter adjacent to multipurpose sports courts at the recreation ground.
Meanwhile, the Wattle Flat Heritage Lands Land Manager will use its $1425 to purchase road base and a crusher for repairs to walking paths at Thompson Street and Solitary Mine Site facilities.
For the village of Sofala, the Sofala and District Agricultural and Horticultural Show Society will use its $1425 to update the cooking and food preparation area at the Sofala Showground.
The Sofala Progress Association will purchase multiple items for the Sofala Hall with its share of the money for the village.
Council will give $2850 to the Sunny Corner and District Progress Association to repair and improve the canteen shed at the Sunny Corner Recreation Ground.
The Yetholme Progress Association will also receive $2850, which will be put towards the purchase and fit of three small range hood motors for Yetholme Community Hall kitchen.
Typically, the Hill End and District Volunteer Bushfire Brigade and the Trunkey Creek Progress Association also receive money from the improvement program, however neither group submitted projects in time for council's annual report.
Both groups will be able to have requests considered at a future council meeting.
The Rural Village Improvement Program has been running for 16 years and in that time has seen over $1.2 million allocated to the villages.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.