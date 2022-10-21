SENATOR for NSW Deborah O'Neill toured the Cathedral of St Michael and St John in Bathurst for the first time since restorations completed.
Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Bathurst Michael McKenna and chair of the restoration committee Philip Burgett were delighted to show Ms O'Neill around the improved grounds.
Having family who live in the region, Ms O'Neill has been to the Cathedral on multiple occasions, but prior to the completion of the restorations.
She said it was great to see the final result of what was eight years in the making.
Despite a lot of the work being unseen, the restoration was a huge and meticulous project.
Replacing the bricks was done one at a time by hand, and the level of the carpark and ground around the building was changed to fix drainage problems.
Restoration committee chair Philip Burgett said the project will see the Cathedral standing strong for another 100 years.
"When we started the project in 2013 it was nearing 150 years ... and the objective of this project was to restore the building to last for another 100," he said.
"We were fortunate enough to have a master craftsman who was based in Rylstone who guided us with this project and we will be eternally grateful for his contribution.
"What we did in terms of addressing the fundamental structural problems with the fabric of the building and solving the underlying drainage problems was changing the level of the carpark and changing the level of the ground around the building. The real work was in the engineering around the drainage and water management."
Engineering students at Charles Sturt University Bathurst helped with the project which was recognised in the 2021 National Trust Heritage Awards.
Mr Burgett said it was wonderful recognition of the outcome they've achieved and they are excited to have the Cathedral in a state where it will continue to serve the community for years to come.
