Western Advocate

Senator Deborah O'Neill tours the fully restored St Michael and St John Cathedral

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated October 21 2022 - 12:39am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator for NSW Deborah O'Neill with Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Bathurst Michael McKenna and chair of the restoration committee Phillip Burgett at the Cathedral of St Michael and St John. Picture by Amy Rees

SENATOR for NSW Deborah O'Neill toured the Cathedral of St Michael and St John in Bathurst for the first time since restorations completed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.