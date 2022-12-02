PLANNING to buy a new car?
Then the advice is to head into a dealership sooner rather than later, with wait times currently sitting at up to 18 months for some makes and models.
Clancy Motor Group Bathurst sales manager Aaron Bennett said there's a few factors that have led to the current wait times, including COVID and the war in Ukraine.
At the start of the pandemic, manufacturers were under the impression that things would slow down, but instead demand increased.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: Court hears man ignores oncoming traffic and ploughs into car
"The factories couldn't keep up and a lot of issues arose," Mr Bennett said.
"With COVID came the lockdowns, which locked down factories and plants including car manufacturers."
The introduction of strict quarantine regulations further increased wait times as the cars were slower to come into the country.
While car manufacturers can make thousands of cars per month, they are receiving thousands of new orders which has increased the backlog.
Mr Bennett said with people stuck at home during lockdowns, and unable to travel overseas for such a long time, they were spending their money on new cars and caravans instead, and travelling around Australia.
"Not only is it hard to get the vehicles, but demand for vehicles increased and I think most economists predicted the market to drop," he said.
"The manufacturers are trying and ramping up production but there being such a big backlog is the issue."
Another factor that has led to increased wait times on cars is the manufacturing of semiconductors - the small computer chips in cars.
Not only did lockdowns impact the production of semiconductors, but the supplier of the gas used to make them comes from Ukraine.
Mr Bennett said cars are made of hundreds of semiconductors, so the more chips a car needs the longer the wait time.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: Could we see a rain-free Christmas? The long range forecast has its say
"As an example, a Ford Ranger on average has 300 to 350 computer chips. And an electric vehicle, why they're so much longer is, they take about 900 to 1000," he said.
High-end cars like Ford Rangers, high-end Kias and high-end Mitsubishis could have a wait time of anywhere from six to 12 months.
While the higher-end vehicles are even longer, with customers expected to wait up to 18 months for some.
However, Mr Bennett said they do have stock available depending on what kind of car people are looking for.
"We do have stock, we have cars here that are available," he said.
"Some of the other cars we can probably have here in two to three months. It really depends on what you're after."
The increased wait times on new vehicles also led to an increase in used car sales.
While this has dropped a bit now, Mr Bennett said the used car market was absolutely soaring for a period of time.
With multiple options for residents looking to purchase a car, Mr Bennett said the advice is it's better to enquire sooner rather than later.
"Come in and talk to us. We're aware of the wait times so we can inform people of the wait times and we can give options if the wait times aren't suitable," he said.
"We do have cars coming in. I think I've got 100 plus cars due by the end of the year so not every vehicle is a 12-month wait."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.