THE young writers of Bathurst have displayed heart, humour and honesty to impress the judges of a local story competition.
The Neighbourhood Centre's Youth Volunteer Program ran the school holiday Tell Your Story competition and winners and highly commended recipients were announced at an informal ceremony recently.
Olive Hewson was the comic entry winner for her story Spelling Bee and the written entry winners were Lucy Drum (Lucy's Story) for the eight to 12 years category; Emily Bennett (Trust) for 13 to 16 years; and Isabelle Baird (Broken) for 17 to 24 years.
Isabelle said her story - "about a girl who experiences a lot of mental health issues" - was written quickly.
"Our teacher gave us a word and the word was 'broken' and I had to write a story in 10 minutes about it and that's basically how I got to here," she said.
She said the story was written in class and then later edited so it could be used in the competition.
Isabelle said she likes to write "as a way to express myself at the moment".
Emily said her story was about her running a race and testing her abilities.
"That's one of my biggest passions - running," she said. "It's the first thing I thought of [as an idea for a story]."
She said she likes writing and making up stories: "I find that fun."
Lucy said her story was about an incident, when her littlest sister was born, when one of her dad's friends came to the house in the night and she initially thought he was a robber.
"It's from one of my life experiences," she said.
Olive, meanwhile, said her comic entry winner was about a girl in a spelling bee who is unsure of whether she is meant to spell "there", "their" or "they're".
When the teacher gives an example of how the word is spelt - "their boat sank in the storm" - the girl is focused only on the sadness of the boat sinking.
In terms of the winning entries, the judges said they were impressed by Olive's use of framing shots and humour; the tension-building and satisfying resolution in Lucy's story; the highly personal nature and excellent structure of Emily's story; and Isabelle's "raw, honest and emotive" story.
The Neighbourhood Centre's service manager Therese Short said she wanted to thank the competition's selection panel, which was made up of the centre's youth volunteers and local authors and artists A.K. Gallagher, David Stanley and Judith Murphy.
Awards and prizes were also given to highly commended recipients, and randomly drawn prizes were given for participation, thanks to sponsors Books Plus and Big W and anonymous donors.
Ms Short said the Neighbourhood Centre wanted "to thank and acknowledge the vulnerability of some of the writers, often who were telling their story for the first time".
IN OTHER NEWS:
She said the winners demonstrated great technical and storytelling skills and character development, "really impressing the judges".
"This competition will be an annual competition, so look out next year for the start of term three," she said.
"And each year will have a different theme.
"Our youth of today are compassionate and worried. To empower our youth, they need a sense of meaning and purpose; connection; and to have a voice. What better way than to volunteer for a charity in supporting other youth and the disadvantaged in our communities?
"If there are any youth who want to be involved in the Neighbourhood Centre Youth Volunteer Program, reach out to us on 6332 4866, email volprograms@binc.org.au or go to www.binc.org.au."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.